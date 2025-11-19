See the Buffalo Bills' custom cleats for My Cause My Cleats 2025
The Buffalo Bills will take part in the annual My Cause My Cleats initiative when they face the Houston Texans during their Week 12 matchup.
During the Thursday Night Football showdown between the two AFC teams, players will be wearing specially designed cleats that support their chosen cause. A player-led initiative, this annual event draws plenty of attention as players, coaches, and staff members wear specially designed cleats.
While the cause being highlighted is what's important, the designs are also fun to check out. This year, the Bills have already unveiled some excellent designs.
Buffalo Bills players and their causes
Some of the players highlighted include Josh Allen, Dawson Knox, Dion Dawkins, and Khalil Shakir.
For Allen, his cause is a familiar one as he's showing support for Oishei Children's Hospital. He's been supporting the hospital throughout the year, even with hats designed by child patients from the hospital. Allen is once again showing his support with a winter-themed look for his cleats.
Dawkins is focusing on Youth Empowerment, with cleats supporting Dion's Dreamers. Dawkins founded this organization to mentor and support young people in underserved communities.
“Dion’s Dreamers exists to spread smiles throughout Buffalo. Whatever the need is, I want to be the light in that person’s life.” - Dawkins on his foundation
Shakir has his own foundation as well, the Shakir Foundation. His focus is on raising funds for animal shelters. Shakir has been an advocate for animals throughout his career, even helping 19 dogs find a new home and avoid euthanasia this offseason.
Knox is showing love for P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, which offers help for parents and children who are fighting cancer.
To see a full list of Bills' players and their charities, and to make a donation, visit the My Cause My Cleats website.
