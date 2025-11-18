Texans' major change exposes glaring weakness for Bills to exploit
When the Buffalo Bills meet the Houston Texans on Thursday night, they'll notice that quite a few things have changed since they met each other in Week 5 of 2024. The big one, though, provides the Bills with a massive advantage.
Trading a franchise left tackle is typically a no-no for a franchise, but the Texans disagreed with that sentiment, trading five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in March for a net gain of three draft picks.
So far, not so good. The Texans signed Cam Robinson to a one-year, $12 million contract in March to try to replace Tunsil, but traded him to the Cleveland Browns in September for a 2027 pick swap.
Robinson's replacement, second-round pick Aireontae Ersery, has been less than adequate, as his 57.7 Pro Football Focus grade ranks 57th of 76 qualified NFL tackles.
The numbers don't quite reflect the state of the Texans' O-line, though. Houston's sacks allowed per game totals from 2024 are down from 3.4 to 2.5, the latter figure still being below league average. The Texans have allowed 15 sacks in their five losses this season compared to 10 in their wins.
The losses have come against the Rams, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Seahawks and Broncos, all teams that get after the quarterback very well. On the other hand, their five wins have come against poor pass-rushing teams or those with injured players.
Baker Mayfield evaded the Bills' pass rush all game on Sunday, being sacked just once and rushing for 39 yards and a score, but the Texans won't have that kind of luxury on Thursday.
Whether it be C.J. Stroud, who's in concussion protocol, or Davis Mills, who's a pure pocket passer, it'll be unlikely that the Texans will be able to hold up against Joey Bosa and Co.
