Josh Allen trails surprising AFC East rival in latest MVP watch list
Josh Allen had an abnormal outing in Week 10, struggling to find a rhythm as the Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins. He more than made up for it during their Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Allen led the Bills to a 44-32 win over Tampa Bay, accounting for six touchdowns in the process. The reigning NFL MVP had 317 yards passing with three touchdowns and added 40 yards and three more touchdowns as a runner.
It’s his talent as a dual-threat that has him second in the top five MVP watch from SI.com’s Gilberto Manzano.
”We’ve become accustomed to seeing Allen play at his best every week, and his best might be the highest tier of quarterbacking in the NFL. Yes, even better than Mahomes because of what Allen can do as a runner,” Manzano wrote.
“Allen has completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,456 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 65 carries for 351 yards and 10 touchdowns.”
Josh Allen trails a rival no one saw coming
As dominant as Allen has been, Manzano has him trailing second-year quarterback Drake Maye. While the North Carolina product flashed as a rookie for the New England Patriots, no one expected him to make the leap he has.
New England is tied for first place in the AFC at 9-2, thanks largely to Maye’s ascension. His numbers are stellar, and as Manzano states, he even got the better of Allen when the two squared off in Week 5.
“Maye has completed 71.9% of his passes for 2,836 yards—both league highs. He also has 20 touchdowns and only five interceptions,” Manzano wrote.
“Maye outplayed Allen in Buffalo earlier this year, and he can improve his MVP stock by beating him again in Week 15.”
At 7-3, the Bills are still within striking distance of New England, and they might have to catch them for Allen to regain his title over the No. 3 pick from the 2024 NFL draft.
