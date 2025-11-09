Bills Central

Bills' trade target WR burns Maxwell Hairston for TD as Dolphins surprisingly lead

Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle, whom the Bills tried to trade for last week, has an early TD catch as the Dolphins are shocking Buffalo in Week 10.

Richie Whitt

Maxwell Hairston
Maxwell Hairston / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills tried to trade for Jaylen Waddle. Early in Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium, the speedy receiver reminded them why.

A report on Sunday morning claims that the Bills' general manager, Brandon Beane, attempted to pull off a trade this week for the Miami Dolphins' target. According to various reports, the Dolphins refused to make trades within their own AFC East division. The Dolphins ultimately kept Waddle, and the Bills failed to make a deadline move.

Enter Sunday's shocker in south Florida, where the 2-7 Dolphins jumped to an early 13-0 lead on the 6-2 Bills.

As he was in their Week 3 meeting at Highmark Stadium, Waddle has been a thorn in Buffalo's side. That night, he caught five passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's 10-point win. On Sunday, midway through the second quarter, he already had four catches for 78 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown in which he burned rookie first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston.

Waddle got behind Hairston and caught quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's pass in the end zone despite an interference penalty on Hairston. The touchdown gave the Dolphins a 13-0 lead and was Buffalo's biggest deficit of the year.

The Bills have failed to convert on two 4th downs in Dolphins' territory and also turned the ball over on a fumble by James Cook in the Red Zone.

Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
