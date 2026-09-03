Buffalo Announces Bills Mafia Can Choose End-Zone Colors for Opener vs. Lions

Fans have been clamoring for the Buffalo Bills to bring back the beloved red helmets for many years.

And, at times, the outrage grew quite loud from certain sectors of Bills Mafia.

But, finally at last, the Bills managed to appease those that had been crying for the nostalgic headgear by unveiling the helmets in Week 18 last season against the New York Jets on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Despite all the new, Bills have started feeding into nostalgic craving from fans since last January

Buffalo Bills' running back Ty Johnson (26) celebrates with offensive teammates after scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets during the last regular season game at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a momentous occasion for many reasons.

Not only were the players sporting the retro helmets from the 1984-to-2010 era of the franchise, but the matchup with the Jets also famously marked the final time that Buffalo would ever play in the old venue along Abbott Road in Orchard Park, New York, which was originally called Rich Stadium when it first opened to fans on August 17, 1973.

53 years later, the newly-coined “Nickel City” team, which apparently is a hard-selling point so far with fans, will now be donning different jerseys—at least sometimes—in the brand new “digs” across the street this year, which will officially open for the regular season on Thursday, September 17, at 8:15 p.m. ET when the Bills host the Detroit Lions for a nationally televised primetime matchup in Buffalo’s southeastern suburb.

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) leans forward to catch a throw from a young fan before the team's "Return of the Blue and Red" practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The game, which will also feature a halftime show from the pop-rock band OneRepublic, will be the first time that many Bills’ fans will have the chance to set foot in the state-of-the-art $2.2 billion facility, which has been three years in the making since the first groundbreaking ceremony took place back on Monday, June 5, 2023.

And, when those in the fanbase do so, they’ll also—possibly, at least—be seeing a slightly different look to the field than they’re probably accustomed to laying their eyes on.

Why?

Highmark Stadium’s end zones to possibly be painted a new color for Bills’ opener

A couple of Buffalo Bills' fans clap and cheer during first-half action of the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, other than the team’s slightly controversial new natural-grass surface being put down in lieu of turf like at the old venue across Abbott, team president of business operations Pete Guelli announced on Thursday afternoon that the Bills are still deciding on what color the end zones should be for the home opener against Detroit.

Not because they’re dragging their feet, but because they want all of the fanbase to collectively decide!

That’s right, folks.

Guelli announced that there is currently an ongoing poll on social media for fans to vote on the upcoming end-zone colors for the inaugural regular-season at Highmark Stadium.

“We’re expecting the (re-sodding) installation to be done this weekend. So, it gives (us) a nice window to kind of treat the field and make sure it’s ready for opening day,” Pete Guelli said during an appearance on The Jeremy & Joe Show on WGR Thursday morning.

“Ultimately, we’ll do anything to make sure that field is as good as it can be for our players. Like, that’s why we have an open-air stadium, that’s why we went with grass, (and) that’s why we have all these player amenities in that building. We’re trying to make it as “player first” as possible.”

Aug .15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; A general view of the field during the second half of a preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apparently, they want it as “fan first” as possible, too.

“The end zones, it’s interesting, right? That’s been a topic (of discussion), and I get it. Again, everything (with the new stadium) is really cool. And, there’s a lot that you can do with it,” Guelli continued.

“What do you think people want? . . . One of the things we’re contemplating right now is putting a poll up (for fans) and see what people want.”

Bills Mafia has been given authority to choose certain colors on field

The Bills and Guelli have followed through with that morning promise.

The poll, which is on X (formerly Twitter), can be seen below:

So, what color should our end zones be for the home opener?! #GoBills #BillsMafia



This is the official poll, no offense @JeremyWGR! — Pete Guelli (@PeteGuelli) September 3, 2026

And, as of now, it appears that—just like with the helmets—the overwhelming favorite early on in the voting process is “red.”

The last time the Bills’ stadium had such colored “touchdown territory” was in the 1990s, which was undoubtedly the most joyous time in a lot of people’s fandom.

Hall-of-Fame Buffalo Bills' defensive end Bruce Smith (78) stares down former teammate Frank Reich after pressuring him during a past NFL game against the New York Jets at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on November 24, 1996. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But, if fans who haven’t yet cast their virtual ballot aren’t vibing with that vibrant shade of color, then they can make their voices heard.

So, if readers may find themselves in that category mentioned above, then click your color on the poll and choose wisely, as this recently given power should not be taken for granted.

It’s certainly fun, and Bills Mafia is known for being an opinionated bunch, which makes this current endeavor all the more interesting.

Buffalo Bills' fans cheer on the team as the offense marches toward the end zone during first-half action of the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the new Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can any of the other choices make a comeback?

We’ll have to find out. Polling closes tomorrow.

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