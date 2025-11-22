Bills set to make Hallmark Channel debut Saturday night in 'Holiday Touchdown'
For Buffalo Bills' fans wanting to celebrate the holiday season with a touch of football, Hallmark Channel has it covered.
Next up on the network's Countdown to Christmas programming is "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story." The Hallmark original, set in Western New York, will make its highly-anticipated television debut on Saturday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET.
The NFL-themed holiday movie, which will be the second of its kind, features a star-studded cast that includes both current and former Bills' players.
Last year, Hallmark and the NFL teamed up to feature the Kansas City Chiefs in a holiday original.
Filming, on location throughout Western New York, was completed this past spring with multiple scenes, featuring Bills Mafia, shot in Highmark Stadium.
Most Bills' fans are likely in need of a pick-me-up following the team's November 20 primetime loss to the Houston Texans. The Bills (7-4) won't play again until a November 30 visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Entering the season with Super Bowl expectations, the Bills have been somewhat of a television darling this year. Aside from quarterback Josh Allen serving as a pitchman for a seemingly endless number of brands, Buffalo has already played two Sunday night games, one Monday night and two Thursday night matchups.
Not to mention, this last summer, the Bills were the host franchise for HBO's training camp documentary series "Hard Knocks."
How to Watch
For those chord-cutters hoping to watch live, the cable network is carried by multiple streaming services including Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and live. The movie will also be available on the Hallmark+ streaming service, beginning on November 23.
As for cable carriers, Spectrum, Xfinity (Comcast), Cox and Verizon Fios all offer Hallmark Channel.
