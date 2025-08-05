Bills Central

Viewer's guide for 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills'

Everything Buffalo Bills' fans need to know about watching the HBO docuseries 'Hard Knocks' premiering on August 5.

Ralph Ventre

A NFL Crew from Hard Knocks follows the Bills on the field during opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025.
A NFL Crew from Hard Knocks follows the Bills on the field during opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are an original AFL franchise most often associated with losing four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s and most known for their rabid, ultra-loyal fan base.

After suffering through a 17-year playoff drought that ended in 2017, the Bills have become an NFL juggernaut.

Led by reigning MVP Josh Allen, entering his eighth season, Buffalo has realistic Super Bowl aspirations, and America has the chance to see what they're all about by watching HBO's documentary series "Hard Knocks." The five-episode series kicks off Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO (streaming on HBO Max).

For the first time since the summertime docuseries debuted in 2001, the NFL selected the Bills as the featured franchise. When players arrived at St. John Fisher University for training camp in Pittsford, the HBO and NFL Films camera crews were already there waiting.

Camera crews from 'Hard Knocks'
Camera crews from 'Hard Knocks' join the players on the field during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2017, the Bills hired head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, unexpectedly ending their playoff drought that season. The following spring, they drafted Allen, and following an injury-shortened rookie season, the franchise quarterback has led the Bills to six consecutive double-digit win totals and five straight AFC East division crowns. There's only one problem — Buffalo has been unable to get back to what would be its first Super Bowl since 1993, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs on four occasions in the past five years.

The Bills are on a mission to finally break through, and the time is now.

Watch official 'Hard Knocks' trailer

'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' marks the first time the iconic franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy®-winning series. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. The series will once again be narrated by Liev Schreiber.

'Hard Knocks' viewing schedule

Episode 1- Aug. 5 at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 2- Aug. 12. at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 3- Aug. 19 at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 4- Aug. 26 at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 5- Sep. 2 at 9:00 pm ET
Bills on 'Hard Knocks' headlines

crew from 'Hard Knocks'
A crew from 'Hard Knocks' follows Bills general manager Brandon Beane around during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

