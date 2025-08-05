Viewer's guide for 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills'
The Buffalo Bills are an original AFL franchise most often associated with losing four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s and most known for their rabid, ultra-loyal fan base.
After suffering through a 17-year playoff drought that ended in 2017, the Bills have become an NFL juggernaut.
Led by reigning MVP Josh Allen, entering his eighth season, Buffalo has realistic Super Bowl aspirations, and America has the chance to see what they're all about by watching HBO's documentary series "Hard Knocks." The five-episode series kicks off Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO (streaming on HBO Max).
For the first time since the summertime docuseries debuted in 2001, the NFL selected the Bills as the featured franchise. When players arrived at St. John Fisher University for training camp in Pittsford, the HBO and NFL Films camera crews were already there waiting.
In 2017, the Bills hired head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, unexpectedly ending their playoff drought that season. The following spring, they drafted Allen, and following an injury-shortened rookie season, the franchise quarterback has led the Bills to six consecutive double-digit win totals and five straight AFC East division crowns. There's only one problem — Buffalo has been unable to get back to what would be its first Super Bowl since 1993, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs on four occasions in the past five years.
The Bills are on a mission to finally break through, and the time is now.
Watch official 'Hard Knocks' trailer
'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' marks the first time the iconic franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy®-winning series. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. The series will once again be narrated by Liev Schreiber.
'Hard Knocks' viewing schedule
Episode 1- Aug. 5 at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 2- Aug. 12. at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 3- Aug. 19 at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 4- Aug. 26 at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 5- Sep. 2 at 9:00 pm ET
Bills on 'Hard Knocks' headlines
