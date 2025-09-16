Joey Bosa says he's feeling the best he has 'maybe ever' entering Week 3 vs. Dolphins
Most NFL players are not in favor of Thursday night games. That list of detractors includes Buffalo Bills' defensive end Joey Bosa.
The NFL's current forced fumbles leader sounded off on Buffalo’s two mid-week matchups this season while speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s practice in Orchard Park.
“It’s tough, luckily it’s early in the season,” said Bosa on Tuesday. “I learned today that we have another Thursday game coming up, which was a shot in the heart.”
He added, “Thursday comes quick. That’s kind of the day where you’re just starting to get your body back and your legs under you.”
While expressing his dissatisfaction with short weeks, the 30-year-old veteran also explained that his body is feeling as good as it ever has, entering the game against the Dolphins.
“For a Thursday game, I’m feeling probably the best I have, maybe ever,” said Bosa. “Because usually they come a little bit later in the season and by then, you’re like, ‘oh my God, I have to play on Thursday?’ It’s a quick turnaround, but I think the energy was really good today. So I think everybody is prepared.”
Health is always a talking point when discussing Bosa’s performance, as he has struggled to remain on the field throughout his time in the NFL. Bosa has played in 109 of a possible 150 games throughout his career.
It appears as if this week may be a good opportunity for Buffalo to scale back his snap share, which sits at 57 percent through the first two games of the season.
The Bills are an 11.5-point favorite, per FanDuel, entering this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have struggled mightily through the first two weeks of the season, including during a 33-8 defeat at the hands of another 2-0 AFC team, the Indianapolis Colts, in Week 1.
If Buffalo can take care of the Dolphins similarly to the way the Colts dispatched them to open the season, that would allow Bosa to watch from the sideline and enjoy a bit of a respite leading into Week 4, which would be an ideal scenario for the Bills.
