Tony Romo slammed for Josh Allen gaffe during Bills game vs Broncos

The Buffalo Bills are having plenty of issues during their Divisional Round matchup with the Denver Broncos. They're not the only ones who are being called out, however.

Broadcaster Tony Romo is also facing backlash for his work while on the call.

During the second quarter of the game, Romo was breaking down a play, and referred to Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen as "Patrick Mahomes." Fans who often pile on Romo for his over-the-top praise for Mahomes have been quick to point out that he's so desperate to praise Mahomes that he has him on the mind even when the Kansas City Chiefs aren't in the playoffs.

Romo, who went from one of the most beloved announcers early in his career, has become a lightning rod for controversy, which will only get worse after this blunder.

Tony Romo was called out for Bills wild-card game as well

This isn't the first time fans have been criticizing Romo for his work during a Bills game. Just last week, Romo was in the booth with Jim Nantz as the Bills played the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Social media was on fire, going after Romo for his work. Afterward, Romo said he was sick, which might have been the reason for him "sounding off."

That said, his star has definitely lost its shine. When he first took the job with CBS, fans were enamored with his different style of announcing. He's quirky, new, and has a knack for predicting plays. That was something he did late in the first half of this game. Romo said the Broncos should take a deep shot instead of settling for a field goal, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey caught a touchdown on the next play.

Despite his knowledge of the game, fans have grown tired of Romo, now saying he talks too much, doesn't stay focused on the game, and over-praises players he likes. That criticism is sure to only grow after Saturday's game.

