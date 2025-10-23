Bills could have active trade deadline, but obstacles await
The Buffalo Bills are approaching the NFL trade deadline, which is inching closer by the day.
The Bills and the rest of the NFL have until 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 to finalize any trades for the rest of the season and the team may need to make a move with the surging New England Patriots leading the AFC East. The Athletic insider Tim Graham pointed out how difficult it could be for the Bills to make a trade.
"You hear about quarterbacks throwing a receiver open. Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler on Sunday might’ve thrown Chris Olave onto another roster," Graham wrote.
"The Bills gladly would find a locker stall for him. Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers would be another popular addition. General manager Brandon Beane is a wheeler-dealer, acquiring five-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper last year under similar pressure to provide Josh Allen a difference-making boundary target. Separation abilities have returned as a substantial concern.
"Buffalo also needs secondary help, most glaringly at safety, where Taylor Rapp and Cole Bishop have disappointed in multiple ways. This year, however, Beane is backed up hard against the salary cap. Buffalo is about $2.8 million below, with only Miami’s situation tighter."
Could be hard for Bills to be aggressive
The Bills have proven to be a busy team at the trade deadline in past years, especially in 2024 when they traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper. This year likely won't see a trade of that magnitude, but a deal could definitely be in the cards.
The Bills could make a trade to get some help in the secondary, which has been a troublesome spot for the team throughout the season. Players like Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen or New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor could be options, but it remains to be seen if the Bills would be willing to pay the price for either of those players, both of whom could just be half-season rentals.
In the meantime, the Bills are back in action as they take on the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
