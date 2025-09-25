Bills' Khalil Shakir dishes on dog rescue, Josh Allen and more on Kay Adams show
Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Khalil Shakir is quietly one of quarterback Josh Allen's favorite go-to targets.
Shakir began his breakout mid-way through Year 2, and he led the team in receptions (76) and yards (821) last season. So far, this season, after three games, he has 11 receptions and 121 yards. He also scored the Bills' go-ahead touchdown against the Dolphins.
Shakir is a relatively quiet player and doesn't interact much with the media, but he recently sat down with Kay Adams on her Up and Adams Show.
Dog rescue and Shakir Family Foundation
Shakir began a dog rescue venture, known as The Shakir Family Foundation.
Adams highlighted the foundation, to which Shakir showed off a couple of the dogs and explained the origin of the idea.
"She's (Missy) the reason why we kind of got into all the dog rescue stuff, totally unplanned. Just went to an event and ended up falling in love. With her, brought her home, and then the impact she's had on our family has been so unreal. So, we decided to just start working with the local rescues."
Shakir's foundation has saved 40 dogs to date, including a few teammates who have rescued some.
"My event last year, we had like four or five teammates leave with a dog. So, then this one, this year, everyone was hesitant to show up because they know if they show up, they leave with a dog."
Shakir on his go-ahead TD vs. Dolphins
During the Bills' Thursday night tilt with the Miami Dolphins, the Bills were in more of a battle than many expected, but it was Shakir's late-game touchdown that put the Bills ahead to stay, 28-21.
"Here is just, we can run it or pass it. I'm kind of just doing a little bubble out the backfield. Obviously, he can hand it off to Jimbo or pull it and throw it, and decided to throw this one and shoot it. At the end of the day, when the ball is in my hands, it's my job to make play and just made it happen."
How Shakir excels at YAC
"Last year, second in YAC behind Jamar Chase. So, this isn't new. How are you able to do that?" said Adams.
Shakir replied, "Yeah, I mean | think | take great pride in my offseason workouts just working in any way that I can through any drills that I'm doing just after the catch building. And that's just whether that's as simple as bursting after I get done with the drill or making a move after I get done with the drill."
He continued, "For me, I'm not somebody who likes to be tackled or touched. So, I think that kind of fuels that as well."
Josh Allen’s greatness
During the interview, Adams brought up Mike Greenberg's comments on Get Up on ESPN, saying that Josh Allen is playing the quarterback position better than anyone ever has.
"Yeah, of course, some would say I'm biased, but I truly believe that, you know, he's the best player in the league and he's the best, one of the best to ever do it," said Shakir.
Shakir added, "Just his playmaking ability, what he's able to do when he's on the field. I mean, at least a few times a game, like everybody is like, there's no way he just did that, you know, and it's just a consistent thing with him that shows that the dawg he is."
Shakir shouts out Bills' young defensive tackles
Adams asked Shakir who deserves some extra love on the team, or a position group that Shakir could speak about.
"I think our young d-line guys, you got Deone and T.J., I think they're definitely stepping up and just honing their craft whenever they're out on the field," said Shakir.
He added further, "It's tough, I mean, as a young guy when you come into the league and you kind of get thrown in there and, you know, you got to make plays. It's easier to sit there and you know, maybe not step up, but those guys are doing everything that they can to make sure they're, you know, ready to go come game day. So, they're balling out, doing their thing. I'm super proud of them."
