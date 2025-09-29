Bills Central

Ryan Van Demark and others who failed to impact Bills' ugly win over Saints

The Bills’ 31-19 win over the Saints highlighted struggles from Van Demark, Ray Davis, and a weak run defense.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) looks up at the Jumbotron to watch the play during second-half action at the Bills' home game against the New York Jets. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in Week 4.

Despite impressive performances from a few individual Bills' players in the 31-19 win, there were a few who helped keep the Saints in the game well into the fourth quarter. The Bills were fortunate to be playing an inferior team because against the NFL's elite, they might not be able to overcome the mistakes.

Van Demark struggles in sub role

Bills offensive linemen Ryan Van Demark and Travis Clayton collide during position drills during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This might be unfair to call out the backup that replaced right tackle Spencer Brown, but Van Demark isn't a rookie and isn't a stranger to playing time. Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was sacked three times, and at least two were given up by Van Demark.

Allen was hit seven times as well and was pressured more in this game than in the previous three. That's not all on Van Demark, but he was a big part of the issue.

Ray Davis fails to make an impact...again

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis signing a fans jersey.
Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis signs a boy’s t-shirt before the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lot more was expected of the young running back, Ray Davis, in 2025, but this season has been a forgettable one. Against the Saints, he had just one carry for three yards. James Cook had 22 carries and has become the Bills' every-down back.

The question is, can Davis do enough to spell Cook when he needs a breather? If the Saints game is any indication, the answer is no.

Bills’ run defense continues to waver

Buffalo Bills defense tries to stop New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara during the Bills win over the Saints.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs for a gain past Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills' run defense continues to be a major issue. Coming into this game, as a team, the Saints averaged only 3.6 yards per carry. Against the Bills, they averaged 5.6, rushing for 189 yards.

It's difficult to pin it on only one player. Run defense is a team ordeal, and this Bills team is awful against the run. They have Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht returning in a couple of weeks, and rookie Deone Walker has been a bright spot, but will it be enough?

Let's also remember the Bills have been without Matt Milano and Ed Oliver.

