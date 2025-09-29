Ryan Van Demark and others who failed to impact Bills' ugly win over Saints
The New Orleans Saints gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in Week 4.
Despite impressive performances from a few individual Bills' players in the 31-19 win, there were a few who helped keep the Saints in the game well into the fourth quarter. The Bills were fortunate to be playing an inferior team because against the NFL's elite, they might not be able to overcome the mistakes.
Van Demark struggles in sub role
This might be unfair to call out the backup that replaced right tackle Spencer Brown, but Van Demark isn't a rookie and isn't a stranger to playing time. Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was sacked three times, and at least two were given up by Van Demark.
Allen was hit seven times as well and was pressured more in this game than in the previous three. That's not all on Van Demark, but he was a big part of the issue.
Ray Davis fails to make an impact...again
A lot more was expected of the young running back, Ray Davis, in 2025, but this season has been a forgettable one. Against the Saints, he had just one carry for three yards. James Cook had 22 carries and has become the Bills' every-down back.
The question is, can Davis do enough to spell Cook when he needs a breather? If the Saints game is any indication, the answer is no.
Bills’ run defense continues to waver
The Bills' run defense continues to be a major issue. Coming into this game, as a team, the Saints averaged only 3.6 yards per carry. Against the Bills, they averaged 5.6, rushing for 189 yards.
It's difficult to pin it on only one player. Run defense is a team ordeal, and this Bills team is awful against the run. They have Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht returning in a couple of weeks, and rookie Deone Walker has been a bright spot, but will it be enough?
Let's also remember the Bills have been without Matt Milano and Ed Oliver.
