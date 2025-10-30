Bills' pipe dream trade possibility sends No. 1 wide receiver to Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills had their eyes on LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft process, but he ended up going to the Jacksonville Jaguars before Buffalo had a shot at him. About 18 months later, there's a chance he could end up with the Bills.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday that they have no plans to deal Thomas, but that contradicts what The Athletic's Dianni Russini is seeing.
After an explosive rookie season in which he hauled in 87 balls for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns for an extremely underwhelming group in his rookie season, he's been held to 27 catches for 365 yards and one score in seven games in 2025.
Russini says the Jags are "listening" to trade offers on Thomas, and with his slow start in Coen's new offense, he could be dealt for futures. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes a conditional 2026 second-round pick and a defensive player will be enough to get him.
The Bills' defense is depleted, however, so they may not be willing to deal away a defender for Thomas, but if it happens, they can get a difference-maker out wide that they're missing.
No Bills receiver is on pace for 900 yards as of Week 8, with Khalil Shakir leading the group with 356 through seven games. That speaks volumes to the need for a No. 1 receiver in a high-end AFC.
The 4-3 Jaguars are in the playoff hunt themselves, with possibilities of going all in, staying pat, or selling. That being said, Thomas could be a name the Bills consider revisiting before Tuesday's deadline.
