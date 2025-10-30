Bills Central

Bills' pipe dream trade possibility sends No. 1 wide receiver to Buffalo

This second-year playmaker could go to a team that met with him in the pre-draft process

Owen Klein

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs the ball for a touchdown that is called back on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs the ball for a touchdown that is called back on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills had their eyes on LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft process, but he ended up going to the Jacksonville Jaguars before Buffalo had a shot at him. About 18 months later, there's a chance he could end up with the Bills.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday that they have no plans to deal Thomas, but that contradicts what The Athletic's Dianni Russini is seeing.

Brian Thomas Jr.
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) tries to catch a pass at Wembley Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After an explosive rookie season in which he hauled in 87 balls for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns for an extremely underwhelming group in his rookie season, he's been held to 27 catches for 365 yards and one score in seven games in 2025.

SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)

Russini says the Jags are "listening" to trade offers on Thomas, and with his slow start in Coen's new offense, he could be dealt for futures. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes a conditional 2026 second-round pick and a defensive player will be enough to get him.

The Bills' defense is depleted, however, so they may not be willing to deal away a defender for Thomas, but if it happens, they can get a difference-maker out wide that they're missing.

Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to a dropped pass against the Houston Texans. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Star wide receiver could fix biggest problem with Buffalo Bills' offense

No Bills receiver is on pace for 900 yards as of Week 8, with Khalil Shakir leading the group with 356 through seven games. That speaks volumes to the need for a No. 1 receiver in a high-end AFC.

The 4-3 Jaguars are in the playoff hunt themselves, with possibilities of going all in, staying pat, or selling. That being said, Thomas could be a name the Bills consider revisiting before Tuesday's deadline.

Brian Thomas Jr.
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

 Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.