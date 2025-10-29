'Day 2 draft pick' may be enough for Bills to bring proven WR back to AFC East
The Buffalo Bills' offense features an MVP quarterback, the NFL's second-leading rusher and a rather pedestrian receiving corps.
While Khalil Shakir is as reliable and explosive as they come, the Bills lack difference-makers alongside him, and they've yet to solve their problem on the boundary.
Although it can still be effective, Buffalo's offense is unquestionably more dangerous when it gets higher production from its wide receivers. It has a similar, arguably more desperate, feel to the situation that the Bills faced last year when general manager Brandon Beane gave up a third-round draft pick for wide receiver Amari Cooper.
There are a few options for the Bills to explore across the rosters of potential sellers with lopsided-sided win-loss records. While New Orleans Saints' WR Chris Olave is the most-appealing target by a wide margin, a deal for Las Vegas Raiders' veteran Jakobi Meyers is certainly worth discussing.
Bleacher Report suggested four potential landing spots for Meyers with the Bills atop the list. Citing a report by Jordan Schultz, who estimated the Raiders would consider a Day 2 draft pick, BR writer Alex Kay proposed a trade that brings Meyers to Buffalo for a 2026 third-round draft pick.
"The wide receiver position is surprisingly thin in western New York, with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer making up Allen's three main targets. While this is a serviceable group, it lacks a proven playmaker like Meyers to take it to the next level." — Alex Kay
Proven producer would upgrade Bills' WR corps
If the Raiders are willing to accept a third-round draft pick, the Bills would be foolish not to make the move. While the Raiders did not dress him last time out, Meyers would have been Buffalo's leading receiver through the season's first six games. He made 29 receptions for 329 yards over that span.
Meyers, who will turn 29 years old on November 9, has been a steady producer since starting his career with the New England Patriots in 2019. Following three consecutive 800-yard receiving seasons, he broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time in 2024 with the Raiders.
With a solid 67.8 career catch percentage, Meyers has totaled 4,921 receiving yards on 422 receptions over 97 regular season games. He's a proven producer who can instantly add juice to the Bills' WR corps.
