Bills trade rumors from Dianna Russini reveal interest in two wide receivers
The Buffalo Bills should be exploring any available options at wide receiver ahead of the November 4 NFL trade deadline.
Keon Coleman has not taken the step forward the Bills hoped, Joshua Palmer has been somehwat of a disappointment and is dealing with an injury, and even Khalil Shakir's production is down slightly.
Thankfully, general manager Brandon Beane is indeed scouring the market for help, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
Russini reports that the Bills have inquired about at least two wide receivers: the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave and the Las Vegas Raiders' Jakobi Meyers.
She also adds, however, that Olave is not expected to be moved and the Raiders have "set a high price" for Meyers, which might cause the Bills and other teams to balk at acquiring him.
"The Bills were one of the teams that inquired in recent weeks about Saints WR Chris Olave. New Orleans is still expected to retain its top wideout," Russini wrote.
"The Raiders have fielded calls from the Steelers and Bills on WR Jakobi Meyers, but Las Vegas has set a high price. Pittsburgh is looking at other wide receiver options, too," Russini added.
What Russini is reporting falls in line with other rumors we've seen on Olave, who is actually a candidate for an extension, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"The Saints’ receivers have been the subject of a lot of talk," Breer said. "New Orleans has received calls on Chris Olave, but the team has shown more interest in extending him than dealing him away."
It is understandable why the Saints don't want to trade Olave. He is a two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver and trading him away would leave the cupboard bare for the Saints' young quarterbacks.
Adding to that, he has another year left on his deal and at the age of 25, he's young enough to be part of New Orleans' long-term plans.
The situation is very different with Meyers and the Raiders, as the veteran wideout is set to be a free agent in 2026 and figures to want out of Las Vegas after he became disgruntled over the offseason when he didn't get a contract extension.
Meyers requested a trade as a result, and he has not changed his stance on wanting to be traded, he told reporters last week.
While Las Vegas' asking price might be high now, it's conceivable that price will come down in the days ahead as the deadline approaches.
Meyers is a four-time 800-yard wide receiver who has once tallied 1,000 yards in a campaign.
Making his stats more impressive is the fact that Meyers has routinely been stuck with a bad quarterback situation for the vast majority of his career, so it's possible he could reach new heights in Buffalo, where Josh Allen would be the best quarterback he has had since Tom Brady in 2019.
Meyers might be the closest the Bills can get to acquiring the No. 1 wide receiver this team needs and he would instantly be the most proven wideout on the team upon his arrival in Buffalo.
