Bills' late injury report addition worrisome for defense's ability to slow Chiefs
Since being drafted in 2018, Buffalo Bills' nickel cornerback Taron Johnson has proven so effective that the team regularly features him in its base defensive formation.
Pound for pound, Johnson is arguably the Bills' most important chess piece on that side of the ball, and he may not be available when the Kansas City Chiefs visit for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on November 2.
Following Friday's practice in Orchard Park, the Bills added Johnson to the official injury report. With a groin limiting his participation, the nickel cornerback is questionable to play on Sunday.
Being that Johnson had no reported injury until Friday, the problem likely emerged during practice. On Thursday afternoon, the former fourth-round draft pick gave no indication of any looming issue while addressing reporters in a media scrum.
"For me in particular, I feel like it is just another game. Every game, I'm treating it like it's my last game. I feel like there's really no difference. Every time I'm out to play an opponent, I do everything I can for us to win the game," said Johnson.
With kickoff only 48 hours away, one has to think the 29-year-old's availability to help the Bills beat the Chiefs is in serious doubt.
DT, LB, WR all ruled out
Prior to practice, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott ruled out defense tackle DaQuan Jones, linebacker Shaq Thompson and wide receiver Joshua Palmer for Week 9.
While Jones and Thompson were unable to take the field, Palmer, in a positive development, participated on a limited basis for the second day in a row as he works his way back after injuring his leg on October 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.
3 important vets cleared
Dealing with a calf issue, veteran kicker Matt Prater practiced in a limited capacity again on Friday, and he earned the green light for Sunday. Prater along with starting linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard do not carry injury designations into the weekend.
Although potentially missing Johnson is less than ideal against the Chiefs' high-powered offense, which ranks fifth amongst NFL leaders (378.3), the return of Milano and Bernard should theoretically lessen the blow.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 9)
FRIDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Full
(Game: - )
DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Full
(Game: - )
RB Ray Davis (illness) — Full
(Game: - )
DT Jordan Phillips (vet rest) — Full
(Game: - )
K Matt Prater (calf) — Limited
(Game: - )
NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
WR Joshua Palmer (knee / ankle) — Limited
(Game: OUT)
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
THURSDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Full
DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Full
RB Ray Davis (illness) — Full
DT Jordan Phillips (vet rest) — Full
WR Joshua Palmer (knee / ankle) — Limited
K Matt Prater (calf) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
WEDNESDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Full
DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Limited
DT Jordan Phillips (vet rest) — Limited
K Matt Prater (calf) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Limited
RB Ray Davis (illness) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
WR Joshua Palmer (knee / ankle) — DNP
