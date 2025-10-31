Bills Central

Bills' late injury report addition worrisome for defense's ability to slow Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills' defense may be a little more short-handed than initially thought in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the huddle with safety Damar Hamlin (3) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the huddle with safety Damar Hamlin (3) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Since being drafted in 2018, Buffalo Bills' nickel cornerback Taron Johnson has proven so effective that the team regularly features him in its base defensive formation.

Pound for pound, Johnson is arguably the Bills' most important chess piece on that side of the ball, and he may not be available when the Kansas City Chiefs visit for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on November 2.

Following Friday's practice in Orchard Park, the Bills added Johnson to the official injury report. With a groin limiting his participation, the nickel cornerback is questionable to play on Sunday.

MORE: Buffalo Bills to face Kansas City Chiefs team without two key starters

Being that Johnson had no reported injury until Friday, the problem likely emerged during practice. On Thursday afternoon, the former fourth-round draft pick gave no indication of any looming issue while addressing reporters in a media scrum.

"For me in particular, I feel like it is just another game. Every game, I'm treating it like it's my last game. I feel like there's really no difference. Every time I'm out to play an opponent, I do everything I can for us to win the game," said Johnson.

With kickoff only 48 hours away, one has to think the 29-year-old's availability to help the Bills beat the Chiefs is in serious doubt.

DT, LB, WR all ruled out

Prior to practice, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott ruled out defense tackle DaQuan Jones, linebacker Shaq Thompson and wide receiver Joshua Palmer for Week 9.

While Jones and Thompson were unable to take the field, Palmer, in a positive development, participated on a limited basis for the second day in a row as he works his way back after injuring his leg on October 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Josh Palmer (5)
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

3 important vets cleared

Dealing with a calf issue, veteran kicker Matt Prater practiced in a limited capacity again on Friday, and he earned the green light for Sunday. Prater along with starting linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard do not carry injury designations into the weekend.

RELATED: Sean McDermott kept captain on sideline in Week 8 win, 'my decision only'

Although potentially missing Johnson is less than ideal against the Chiefs' high-powered offense, which ranks fifth amongst NFL leaders (378.3), the return of Milano and Bernard should theoretically lessen the blow.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 9)

FRIDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Full
(Game: - )

DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Full
(Game: - )

RB Ray Davis (illness) — Full
(Game: - )

DT Jordan Phillips (vet rest) — Full
(Game: - )

K Matt Prater (calf) — Limited
(Game: - )

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

WR Joshua Palmer (knee / ankle) — Limited
(Game: OUT)

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

Taron Johnson (7)
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) scores a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) defends / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

THURSDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Full

DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Full

RB Ray Davis (illness) — Full

DT Jordan Phillips (vet rest) — Full

WR Joshua Palmer (knee / ankle) — Limited

K Matt Prater (calf) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP

WEDNESDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Full

DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Limited

DT Jordan Phillips (vet rest) — Limited

K Matt Prater (calf) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Limited

RB Ray Davis (illness) — DNP

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP

WR Joshua Palmer (knee / ankle) — DNP

