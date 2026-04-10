Proposed Trade Would Allow Bills to Finally Secure 2024 Draft Target for Reasonable Price

The Buffalo Bills already took one big swing at adding a difference-maker to the receiving corps this offseason, and there's always room for another in today's pass-happy NFL.

Prior to the start of free agency, the Bills sent their second-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore and a fifth-round selection.

While we previously explained what makes Moore such an exciting addition for the Bills, there's no disputing the benefits of adding another dynamic deep threat for all-world quarterback Josh Allen.

Although he acknowledged Moore's potential impact, FOX Sports writer Ralph Vacchiano suggested the Bills shouldn't stop there. In "The NFL Player Each AFC Team Should Trade for During the 2026 Draft," the scribe connected Buffalo to Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"They need to do better for QB Josh Allen, so why not go all-in on their biggest need and turn it into a strength? The Jags say they won’t trade Thomas, even after a terrible season, but they don’t have a first-round pick, so if the Bills dangle their first-rounder, maybe Jacksonville will change its mind," said Vacchiano.

Buffalo currently owns the No. 26 overall pick later this month, which could be enough to land a player of Thomas's caliber on draft night.

In 2024, the Bills were reportedly interested in selecting Thomas with the No. 28 overall selection, but the Jaguars plucked him off the board at No. 23. Buffalo subsequently traded out of Round 1, proceeding to draft Keon Coleman, who has been inconsistent on and off the field, at No. 33 overall.

Would Bills have interest in a 2020 repeat?

In 2020, Buffalo traded a first-round pick for Stefon Diggs.

Although it didn't end well, the Bills received four consecutive 1,180+ yard seasons out of the deal. Surrendering a first-round pick for a plug-and-play commodity was certainly worth it at the time, setting up a young Allen to emerge as a NFL MVP candidate in Year 3.

While Buffalo clearly benefitted from acquiring Diggs, in a twist of irony, the Minnesota Vikings used that first-round pick (No. 22 overall) to draft Justin Jefferson.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson makes a one-handed catch against Bills Cam Lewis to keep a late drive alive. | JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

What could Thomas bring to Bills' offense?

Despite the steep price, Buffalo would be foolish to decline such an opportunity, if available. Thomas projects as a good fit for Joe Brady's offensive scheme, and Vacchiano is not the first national writer to make the match.

Although his production dipped in 2025, Thomas, who ran a 4.33-second 40 at the 2024 NFL Combine, has shown game-breaking ability during his first two NFL seasons. He made 10 touchdown catches as a rookie.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 23-year-old Thomas would give the Bills a real deep threat who could take the top off the defense and take advantage of Allen's bazooka arm. On his way to 1,989 receiving yards over 31 appearances, Thomas averaged 14.7 yards per reception.

"With Allen, two top receivers and RB James Cook, the Bills' offense might be impossible to stop. And if they can finally end their Super Bowl drought, it would be well worth the price," said Vacchiano.