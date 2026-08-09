Four Buffalo Bills on the Chopping Block After Training Camp Week 2

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their time at St. John Fisher University on Friday and are headed back to Orchard Park to finish training camp.

Now that the road trip portion of camp is over, things will really heat up. The Bills will now prepare for their preseason debut, which will be August 15 against the Carolina Panthers. As the coaches prepare the team for the exhibition games, they will also be deciding which players are the best options for the initial 53-man roster.

With that in mind, here's a look at four Bills players who find themselves on the chopping block and have some ground to cover to avoid being released.

DeWayne Carter, DT

Bills defensive line DeWayne Carter hits the sled during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard favoring the 3-4 defense, DeWayne Carter entered camp bulked up. He's also fighting his way back from an Achilles injury that kept him out for the entire 2025 campaign. While adding roughly 25 pounds of muscle is impressive, Carter still has a fight on his hands to make the roster. His top competitor at this point is Phidarian Mathis, who has been a standout in camp, placing Carter on the block.

Jordan Hancock, DB

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fifth-round pick out of Ohio State last year, Jordan Hancock played in 13 games for the Bills as a rookie. He recorded 22 tackles, primarily seeing the field as a special teams player. He also spent time playing in the slot, which would be his calling card for a spot this season. The problem for Hancock is that Buffalo has multiple players capable of filling that role, including Dee Alford, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Jalon Kilgore. That means Hancock could wind up being a victim of the numbers game.

Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a catch during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A second-round pick in 2024, Keon Coleman was supposed to be the Bills' new WR1 after they traded away Stefon Diggs. Now entering his third season in the league, Coleman is in danger of missing out on the 53-man roster. Head coach Joe Brady has continued to say he sees a big leap coming for Coleman, and the wideout put together several good practices during minicamp.

Unfortunately, he's been struggling during training camp while players such as Joshua Palmer and Skyler Bell have been stacking good practices together. That's the last thing Coleman needs, as he finds himself firmly on the chopping block.

Joe Andreessen, LB

Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen signs autographs for fans following practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2024, Joe Andreessen was a camp tryout who made his way to the 53-man roster. The local product earned the nickname "Buffalo Joe" and has 61 tackles in 30 games the past two years. This season, however, he might be in danger of being cut.

Buffalo has three positions locked up at inside linebacker with Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, and Kaleb Elarms-Orr penciled in. Battling for the fourth spot are Andreesen and Keonta Jenkins, and Jenkins has been a standout throughout camp. That could mean that Andreessen's spot is in jeopardy, unless Buffalo decides to go five deep at the position.

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