Bills elevate Christian Benford insurance, prep for Patriots' potent passing attack
The Buffalo Bills are protecting their cornerback depth in the event that starter Christian Benford is unable to face the New England Patriots on December 14.
The Bills designated veteran cornerback Dane Jackson as one of their two Week 15 gameday elevations. Buffalo also tabbed defensive end Andre Jones as a practice squad call-up for the pivotal AFC East matchup set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Foxboro.
The elevation is the third this season for Jackson, bringing him to the limit and requiring the Bills to sign him to the active roster if they plan to play him in an upcoming week.
Meanwhile, it's the first time that the Bills are summoning Jones, who has spent all but one week of the season on the practice squad.
Benford's questionable status
After injuring his toe during Thursday's practice, Benford was a non-participant on Friday. He's officially questionable for the game. In a positive development, the cornerback ditched the soft boot that he wore on Thursday afternoon.
Benford has missed one game this season — the 30-13 road loss to the Miami Dolphins — due to a groin issue. He has been sensational each of the past two weeks, scoring touchdowns in wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bills will need their defense to show up on Sunday with the Patriots boasting the No. 2 passing offense (249.7) in the NFL.
Jackson, a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, has 31 NFL starts to his credit. He saw only three defensive snaps in his two prior appearances this season, appearing primarily on special teams. Should Benford wake up ready to go Sunday, the Bills could always scratch Jackson.
Defensive end depth
It's the second week in a row that the Bills have dedicated one of their two elevations to a defensive end. Last week, Morgan Fox got the call, playing 11 defensive snaps in Buffalo's 39-34 win.
While veteran starter Joey Bosa has been cleared to return after missing only one game, the Bills could intend to limit his snaps. Jones, a former seventh-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders, has 16 career appearances under his belt.
