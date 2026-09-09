Bills Explore Familiar Option Searching for Veteran Offensive Line Depth

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Houston Texans in Week 1, it's a good reminder that offensive line depth is extremely important in the NFL.

The Bills have as stable of an offensive tackle duo as any team in Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, but lack proven depth behind them. Based on the transactions wire, it appears general manager Brandon Beane might be looking to change that.

On Tuesday, the Bills brought in former draft pick Cody Ford for a workout.

Ford's career path

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford (74) lines up for the snap against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field | USA TODAY Sports

The Bills selected Ford with the 38th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 15 games as a rookie, allowing eight sacks and 35 pressures per PFF.

The former second round pick battled several injuries in 2020, including a right knee, right ankle, and torn right meniscus that caused him to miss a total of nine games in his sophomore season. In the seven games he did start, he spent time at both right and left guard.

By the offseason prior to the 2022 season, Ford had fallen out of favor with the Bills, and was traded to the Cardinals for a 2023 fifth round pick.

After just one year with the Cardinals, he has spent the last three seasons with the Bengals, starting a total of 10 games while with Cincinnati.

What to expect from Ford

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Cody Ford (61) against Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Ford saw 44 pass blocking snaps, allowing one sack and four pressures. He's not extremely reliable as a starter.

The Oklahoma product is a serviceable depth option that has experience playing four spots along the offensive line. Furthermore, he hasn't missed a game due to injury since his plagued 2020 season with Buffalo.

When it comes to offensive line depth, the two most important factors are versatility and availability. Ford offers both.

Buffalo's current OT depth

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Tylan Grable gets ready to block Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Buffalo let Ryan Van Demark walk this season due to an offer sheet from the Minnesota Vikings, depth at offensive tackle suddenly became more of a concern.

While Tylan Grable has been developing for the last two seasons in Buffalo's system, that has rarely translated into gameday experience.

In 2024, he logged 79 snaps at left tackle, with 67 of those coming in Week 18. Last season, he recorded another 72 snaps at left tackle, all in Week 18. While the Bills are clearly optimistic about Grable's ability to serve as swing tackle, they no longer roster Van Demark to hedge that bet.

Fourth round pick Jude Bowry adds insurance and a level of draft pedigree to the room, but his struggles in the preseason showed he has a long way to go in his NFL acclimation.

While Ford might not be the most popular name to bring back, it's smart for the Bills to ensure they have reliable tackle depth with proven experience in case of emergency.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Jude Bowry (74) lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —