Sean McDermott Picks Bills for Super Bowl, Reflects on Buffalo Impact

Sean McDermott spent nine years as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and had plenty of success. He led them to a record of 98-50 in the regular season while going 8-8 in the playoffs. That places him second in franchise history for wins (regular and postseason) behind the legendary Marv Levy.

McDermott was fired after the Bills lost to the Denver Broncos in the second round of the playoffs this past season and was replaced by Joe Brady, who was promoted from offensive coordinator. Since leaving, McDermott has had nothing but positive things to say about his time in Buffalo and that continued in a recent interview.

The former head coach was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show and said he's a fan of the work general manager Brandon Beane has done this offseason.

"Now, with what they've done, the moves that Brandon Beane has made and the activity they've had on the roster just over the last X amount of months has, I think, been very important. And so I think if you're betting on a Super Bowl contender, they're certainly one of them. I don't see why you wouldn't bet on them," McDermott said.

When Eisen asked him if the Bills were his pick to make the Super Bowl, McDermott said his prediction was that Buffalo would take on the Rams in the Super Bowl. Eisen followed that up by asking McDermott if he still roots for the Bills.

Sean McDermott on his fondness for Buffalo

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDermott, who was always a class act and a great representation of the franchise, said he not only roots for the team, but is incredibly grateful for the impact that the organization and community had on him and his family.

"Of course I do. I mean, the impact that you want to have as a head coach on a team and a community, that's one thing, but man, oh man, the impact that that team, that building and that community had on me and my family, we'll remember that for the rest of our lives, Rich. And that's part of sports, right? The wins and the losses are important, but it's like the impact you leave or that is left on people and the fan base and them on you. And that's the real part of sports."

Sean McDermott on his coaching future

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDermott was also asked about his plans for the future. He stated that he wants to coach again, but is using this year to reflect on his time with the Bills. McDermott said that he's been thinking about everything that went right as well as what he would do differently should he get another shot.

Known for his prowess as a defensive coach, McDermott spent some time with the Chicago Bears during training camp. He was there as a guest of head coach Ben Johnson, but served in no official capacity.

Looking ahead, McDermott should be a hot name for every coaching vacancy ahead of the 2027 season.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —