Ed Oliver Unexpectedly Headlines Buffalo Bills' Week 2 Inactives vs. Lions

The 1-0 Buffalo Bills are ready to host the 1-0 Detroit Lions in their 2026 home opener. It will also be the first official game for the Bills in their new Highmark Stadium. Buffalo is coming off a huge win, handing the Houston Texans a loss in front of their home crowd.

That proved the Bills are again legit contenders, since they were able to defeat one of the AFC's top teams. Now, they host one of the NFC's biggest threats and can make a statement on Thursday Night Football.

Ahead of the game, it was announced that running back Frank Gore Jr. and wide receiver/returner Greg Dortch were elevated from the practice squad for the game. This comes as no shock, with the same two players being called up the week prior. Last week, this meant that Buffalo went into the game without running back Ty Johnson, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue as well as rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell.

That meant it was a pretty safe assumption that both Johnson and Bell would be listed among the inactive players for Buffalo in Week 2. What wasn't expected, however, was seeing star defensive tackle Ed Oliver on the list of inactive players. Oliver injured his hip during warmups and the team announced that he would miss the home opener. Oliver, who had five tackles, one tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery in the win over Houston, was expected to feast against the Lions' depleted offensive line.

Information on his injury has been limited, but we will keep fans updated once more is learned.

Buffalo Bills' inactives for Week 2

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver reacts after a recovery during the first quarter against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a full list of the seven players who won't suit up for the Bills on Thursday:

Ty Johnson, RB

Skyler Bell, WR

Jude Bowry, OT

Ar'maj Reed-Adams, OG

Ed Oliver, DT (injured during warmups)

T.J. Sanders, DT

Jalon Kilgore, S

One positive is that Cole Bishop is active, which is something that was up in the air. The third-year safety had been dealing with a knee and groin injury, but will be on the field against the Lions.

Detroit Lions' inactives for Week 2

Detroit Lions CB Keith Abney II reacts after a play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Lions, here's a look at who they will keep sidelined against the Bills.

Blake Miller, OT

Christian Mahogany, G

Keith Abney II, CB

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB

Jimmy Rolder, LB

Mekhi Wingo, DT

Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE

The Bills and Lions will kick things off at 8:15 p.m. EST on Prime Video. Following the game, Buffalo will have a long break, with their next game taking place on Sunday, Sept. 27 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. That 10-day break would be especially nice if the Bills were to improve to 2-0 in this one.

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