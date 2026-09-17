NFL Prediction Panel Changes Tune on Bills Entering Thursday Home Opener vs. Lions
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All it took was the five-time NFL MVP finalist putting up 36 points on everyone's favorite defense to change some minds.
Despite being doubted by the majority of national pundits, including three-fourths of Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel, the Buffalo Bills posted a thrilling Week 1 road win over the Houston Texans, who returned all key pieces from a defense that topped the NFL in 2025.
Bills' franchise quarterback Josh Allen threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns while adding two more touchdowns on the ground. Buffalo's offensive tackles held their own against Texans' vaunted edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, Allen gained chunks of yardage through the air.
With the Detroit Lions' defense allowing unheralded New Orleans Saints' quarterback Tyler Shough to total 410 yards passing in Week 1, Thursday night's matchup seems favorable to the host Bills. We listed Buffalo's passing offense as one of four key storylines to watch throughout the night on Prime Video.
In what Sports Illustrated has labeled the No. 1 game on the NFL's Week 2 slate, the Bills are expected to out-score the Lions on September 17. Buffalo's home-field advantage could prove overwhelming on Thursday night, considering the crowd's excitement for the first-ever regular season game at the $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium.
After six of Sports Illustrated's eight experts picked against the Bills in Week 1, the entire panel is backing Buffalo over Detroit in a battle of 1-0 teams on Thursday Night Football. For record keeping purposes, Albert Breer and Mike Kadlick are the two experts who correctly selected the Bills to defeat the Texans last week.
This week, the panelists came to a consensus on seven of the 16 games. As always, picks are straight up. When it comes to the betting line, the Bills have moved to a 5.5-point home favorite against the Lions, who barely escaped with a 31-30 overtime win last week.
Although the coaching staffs are vastly different, these two teams last met in December 2024 with the Bills winning a wild 48-42 decision on the road.
Week 2 injury briefing
As for injuries that could affect the Week 2 outcome, Buffalo running back Ty Johnson is questionable to play as is starting safety Cole Bishop.
Johnson, who made five receptions for 114 yards in the aforementioned win over the Lions, has been working his way back from an August 8 hamstring injury. He did not appear in the season opener, but has logged four consecutive practices as a limited participant. Practice squad member Frank Gore Jr. was elevated and activated in place of Johnson last week.
Bishop briefly left the September 13 win late in the second quarter after banging up his knee/groin while tackling running back David Montgomery. He returned for the start of the second half, playing 72 of a possible 79 defensive snaps in the game. The 2024 second-round pick was limited in practice this week with Damar Hamlin likely to start in his spot if he's unavailable for the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
With starting center Cade Mays on Injured Reserve to begin the season, the Lions ruled out starting right tackle Blake Miller and starting left guard Christian Mahogany for Thursday's road game against the Bills.
MMQB Game Picks (Week 2)
Bills at Texans
Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Bills
Eva Geitheim, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.