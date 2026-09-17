Buffalo Bills Add RB and WR Reinforcements to Thursday Night Football Roster

If it ain't broke, then don't fix it.

It's not known if that was the collective mindset for the Buffalo Bills when deciding up Week 2 practice squad elevations, but it sure looks like that was the case.

As they did in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, the Bills used their two allotted call-ups on running back Frank Gore Jr. and wide receiver Greg Dortch ahead of Thursday night's home game against the Detroit Lions.

Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) breaks a tackle by Carolina Panthers cornerback Lamar Jackson (31) in the third quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Both players will presumably be active when the Bills name their 48-man gameday roster 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff for what will be the inaugural game at Highmark Stadium. Here are four key storylines to track during the primetime event.

In what can be interpreted as a positive sign for safety Cole Bishop, Buffalo did not elevate veteran safety Geno Stone. Bishop, who briefly left the September 13 win, is listed as questionable to play on the final Week 2 injury report.

Why Frank Gore Jr.?

The Gore decision is likely a result of Ty Johnson's presumed unavailability for the second week in a row. Johnson has been dealing with a hamstring injury since August 8, and he didn't log his first official practice until September 11.

Thursday marks the fourth consecutive game that Buffalo has elevated Gore from the practice squad. With Johnson on the shelf last January, Gore appeared in both Bills' playoff games.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) hands the ball off to Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If you think back to last year, playing a playoff game, and Frank didn't play all year, and I felt confident playing him in the playoff game, and [he] even had a reception in that situation," said first-year head coach Joe Brady who was the Bills' offensive coordinator in 2025. "To me, if you're on our football team, you have to be ready to go. I have to have the confidence that if guys are up, that they can get the job done."

Against the Texans, Gore proceeded to out-snap second-string running back Ray Davis on offense by an 11-5 margin. He had one three-yard carry.

Why Greg Dortch?

The Bills, who aren't carrying a primary return specialist on the 53-man roster, are calling up Dortch mainly for special teams purposes, but he could see a handful of snaps on offense.

In Week 1, Dortch, who joined Buffalo after cutdown day, handled punt return duties and joined Davis on kick returns, too. He returned three of six kickoffs for 82 yards and totaled 10 yards on two punt returns.

On Thursday, Dortch has the chance to face the team that cut him loose at the end of the summer. After five consecutive seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, where he crossed paths with current Bills' special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, Dortch signed with the Lions and played in all three preseason games this summer.

Aug 2, 2026; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) carries the ball during Detroit Lions training camp at Meijer Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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