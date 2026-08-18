Jim Leonhard Turning Bills' Forgotten Ohio State Cornerback Into 'Chess Piece'

He had beoome omewhat of a forgotten man in the Buffalo Bills' stable of cornerbacks.

Making two significant additions to the position group this past offseason, the Bills signed free agent Dee Alford to man the slot and used a second-round draft pick on Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun to compete with Maxwell Hairston on the outside.

All the while, versatile defensive back Jordan Hancock was on the shelf recovering from shoulder surgery.

With Sean McDermott in charge, the 2025 fifth-round pick never really got his feet under him during a rookie season that was complicated by injury and a position switch to safety. Hancock, who made 23 starts as a nickel cornerback for Ohio State, played in 13 games as a rookie. Limited to 148 defensive snaps for the Bills, he permitted opposing receivers to gain 12.5 yards per target.

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Now, with first-year coordinator Jim Leonhard overhauling the defense, a healthy Hancock has the opportunity to prove he belongs.

"It was gonna be a huge evaluation in camp, because he was limited. He was coming off of surgery in the spring," said Leonhard prior to Tuesday's open practice at Highmark Stadium. "We had to play catch-up a little bit, as far as what his evaluation was gonna be. We pushed a lot of nickel here early in camp. Now, we're gonna transition and do a little more safety as well. He got some [safety] in the game, but primarily played nickel here early in camp."

Jordan Hancock 'flashed' vs. Panthers

Totaling 29 defensive snaps, Hancock was on the field 47 percent of the time for Leonhard's unit in the August 15 exhibition win over the Carolina Panthers.

"He's done a great job. Obviously, in the game, he flashed his playmaking ability as well and his physicality. He plays fast. He plays violent. You're seeing more consistency the more reps he gets," said Leonhard, who overlapped with Hancock's Big Ten Conference tenure as Wisconsin's interim head coach.

Hancock made four solo tackles, including two hits for losses, in the 29-14 victory. He twice dropped Trevor Etienne four yards behind the line of scrimmage. Hancock's first tackle of the game, on a 2nd-and-7, limited the ball carrier to a one-yard gain. He also snuffed out a screen pass and held Etienne to a four-yard gain on a 2nd-and-14.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) makes a catch and is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When he's on the football field, you notice him. He flies around. He makes plays. He looks like he has fun playing football. He's a chess piece for us," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady.

The rookie head coach made it a point to recognize how Hancock was able to understand the new scheme despite a lack of reps.

"It was tough for him in the spring," said Brady. "He was out the entire spring and didn't get to participate. That's hard to come in here and be a part of the scheme without getting any reps. He plays football the way you want football to be played."

Hancock will have another opportunity to showcase his ability when the Bills travel to Ohio for an August 20 joint practice against the Cleveland Browns followed by an August 22 preseason tilt.

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