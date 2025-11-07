Bills Central

Bills clear two Pro Bowlers with four starters questionable to face Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Miami Dolphins with the services of RB James Cook and DE Joey Bosa fully available

Ralph Ventre

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) leaps over Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6)
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) leaps over Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' fans can collectively exhale when looking at the final Week 10 injury report heading into Sunday's road game against the Miami Dolphins.

Popping up as new additions this week, running back James Cook and defensive end Joey Bosa progressed to full participation as the Bills practiced on Friday in Orchard Park. Both players have been cleared for the November 9 divisional matchup in Miami Gardens.

Cook banged up his ankle early during the November 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but finished the game with 114 yards rushing. Due to postgame soreness, however, the Bills' RB1 missed Wednesday's practice. He returned in a limited capacity on Thursday before fully practicing on Friday.

Joey Bosa (97)
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bosa was seen shaking his wrist in apparent discomfort after going to the ground defending a run play against the Chiefs. He remained in the game, but landed on Wednesday's injury report. Like Cook, he was upgraded to limited the following day before full participation status on Friday.

Cook and Bosa, who are coming off 2024 Pro Bowl selections, have been two of Buffalo's most impressive performers thus far in 2025. The former currently ranks second overall amongst NFL rushing leaders (867) while the latter has recorded 4.0 sacks and a league-high four forced fumbles.

In addition to Cook and Bosa, linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips do not carry injury designations ahead of Sunday's game. Bernard has been dealing with an ankle issue while Phillips was listed with a wrist problem.

4 Bills' starters questionable to play

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson were inactive last time out against the Chiefs, but all three have made progress this week.

Jones and Palmer both suffered injuries on October 13 while Johnson began experiencing a groin issue last week while preparing for Kansas City. All three practiced in limited capacities on Friday and are officially questionable to face the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, staring cornerback Christian Benford popped up with a groin injury this past week. Benford, who also fought through a documented groin problem leading up to the season opener, sandwiched limited practices around Thursday's DNP. He's questionable for the Week 10 tilt.

Christian Benford (47)
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) is brought down by Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and cornerback Christian Benford (47) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Linebacker, defensive end out vs. Dolphins

Consistent with head coach Sean McDermott's comments prior to Friday's practice, linebacker Shaq Thompson and defensive end AJ Epenesa will not be available to suit up against the Dolphins. Neither player was able to log any official practice time this week.

Thompson missed the Week 9 victory due to a groin problem. After playing 23 defensive snaps against the Chiefs, Epenesa apparently had a late onset of concussion symptoms and landed in the mandated protocol.

AJ Epenesa (57)
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured to throw by Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 10)

FRIDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

CB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )

RB James Cook (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )

DB Sam Franklin (illness) — Full
(Game: - )

DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

THURSDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full

WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited

RB James Cook (ankle) — Limited

DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — DNP

CB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full

DB Sam Franklin (illness) — DNP

WEDNESDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited

WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — DNP

RB James Cook (ankle) — DNP

DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — DNP

CB Taron Johnson (groin) — DNP

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full

