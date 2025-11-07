Bills clear two Pro Bowlers with four starters questionable to face Dolphins
Buffalo Bills' fans can collectively exhale when looking at the final Week 10 injury report heading into Sunday's road game against the Miami Dolphins.
Popping up as new additions this week, running back James Cook and defensive end Joey Bosa progressed to full participation as the Bills practiced on Friday in Orchard Park. Both players have been cleared for the November 9 divisional matchup in Miami Gardens.
Cook banged up his ankle early during the November 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but finished the game with 114 yards rushing. Due to postgame soreness, however, the Bills' RB1 missed Wednesday's practice. He returned in a limited capacity on Thursday before fully practicing on Friday.
Bosa was seen shaking his wrist in apparent discomfort after going to the ground defending a run play against the Chiefs. He remained in the game, but landed on Wednesday's injury report. Like Cook, he was upgraded to limited the following day before full participation status on Friday.
Cook and Bosa, who are coming off 2024 Pro Bowl selections, have been two of Buffalo's most impressive performers thus far in 2025. The former currently ranks second overall amongst NFL rushing leaders (867) while the latter has recorded 4.0 sacks and a league-high four forced fumbles.
In addition to Cook and Bosa, linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips do not carry injury designations ahead of Sunday's game. Bernard has been dealing with an ankle issue while Phillips was listed with a wrist problem.
4 Bills' starters questionable to play
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson were inactive last time out against the Chiefs, but all three have made progress this week.
Jones and Palmer both suffered injuries on October 13 while Johnson began experiencing a groin issue last week while preparing for Kansas City. All three practiced in limited capacities on Friday and are officially questionable to face the Dolphins.
Meanwhile, staring cornerback Christian Benford popped up with a groin injury this past week. Benford, who also fought through a documented groin problem leading up to the season opener, sandwiched limited practices around Thursday's DNP. He's questionable for the Week 10 tilt.
Linebacker, defensive end out vs. Dolphins
Consistent with head coach Sean McDermott's comments prior to Friday's practice, linebacker Shaq Thompson and defensive end AJ Epenesa will not be available to suit up against the Dolphins. Neither player was able to log any official practice time this week.
Thompson missed the Week 9 victory due to a groin problem. After playing 23 defensive snaps against the Chiefs, Epenesa apparently had a late onset of concussion symptoms and landed in the mandated protocol.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 10)
FRIDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
CB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )
RB James Cook (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )
DB Sam Franklin (illness) — Full
(Game: - )
DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
THURSDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited
RB James Cook (ankle) — Limited
DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — DNP
CB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
DB Sam Franklin (illness) — DNP
WEDNESDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — DNP
RB James Cook (ankle) — DNP
DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — DNP
CB Taron Johnson (groin) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
