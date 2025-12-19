Bills' troubling Week 16 injury report includes three new additions, two downgrades
Starting tight end Dalton Kincaid missed practice for the second day in a row, and that wasn't the only bad news on the Buffalo Bills' updated Week 16 injury report.
Defensive starters DaQuan Jones and Taron Johnson went from full participation in Wednesday's walkthrough to limited on Thursday.
Popping up as new additions, punter Mitch Wishnowsky, nickel cornerback Cam Lewis and sixth-round rookie offensive lineman Chase Lundt all practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. More often than not in these instances, the player's injury emerged during practice.
As Buffalo prepares to visit the Cleveland Browns for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on December 21, the most troubling of the new additions is Wishnowsky, who is the third different punter that the Bills have used this season. With kicker Matt Prater unavailable in Week 16 due to a calf issue, Buffalo cannot afford to find a spot for a second punter.
Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and rotational defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were both absent for the second day in a row. Dawkins if dealing with an illness while Phillips isn't expected to play this week due to an ankle.
What we know about Kincaid
The good news is the Bills' tight end is no longer dealing with the November 9 hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games. Unfortunately, the knee issue that bothered him during training camp has reemerged.
Kincaid missed practice for the second day in a row despite Bills' head coach Sean McDermott not mentioning the tight end amongst those expected to be unavailable.
The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia reported seeing Kincaid working in the weight room at One Bills Drive on Thursday.
LB returns to full, CB remains limited
Out since injuring his right elbow against the Houston Texans on November 20, starting linebacker Terrel Bernard returned to full participation on Thursday.
Meanwhile, starting cornerback Christian Benford, who missed the December 14 win because of a toe injury, practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day. Injured last Thursday during practice, Benford appears to have avoided anything serious.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 16)
THURSDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (illness) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP
K Matt Prater (calf) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (toe) — Limited
CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited
OL Chase Lundt (knee) — Limited
P Mitch Wishnowsky (right knee) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Full
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — Full (IR)
WEDNESDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (illness) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP
K Matt Prater (calf) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (toe) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — Limited (IR)
CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Full
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Full
