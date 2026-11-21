The Buffalo Bills' final injury report for their Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins was released on Friday, and one of the inactives presents an opportunity for an under-the-radar member of the Bills' rookie class.

Starting linebacker Dorian Williams was ruled out for Sunday's contest with a calf injury, which should thrust fourth-round pick Kaleb Elarms-Orr into a starting role opposite veteran Terrel Bernard.

While Miami does not look like a challenging opponent, a strong outing from the TCU product will go a long way toward ensuring this game is not a trap game with a gauntlet awaiting them starting Thursday.

What has Kaleb Elarms-Orr done in 2026?

The Bills do a good job surrounding the ball in space, and Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) delivers a SHOT at point of contact pic.twitter.com/EBEriPBQwA — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) November 17, 2026

Out of Buffalo's 600 defensive snaps in 2026, Elarms-Orr has seen the field in 126, or 21%, of them, working behind Williams and Bernard and fighting with Joe Andreessen for the right to see the field.

Statistically, the rookie has tallied 18 tackles, a pass defended and two fumble recoveries, showcasing his athleticism in spurts, but he'll have a chance to make himself known to Bills Mafia in front of the Highmark Stadium crowd on Sunday.

In the preseason, Elarms-Orr tallied six tackles and turned heads in training camp, most notably by starting a fight that drew the attention of veterans, including guard Alec Anderson.

"Shoutout to the rookie linebacker Kaleb [Elarms-Orr]," Anderson said after the fight. "You'd rather say 'chill' than 'sic 'em'... that's a good thing."

Scouting report out of TCU

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) celebrates after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming out of college, Elarms-Orr was praised for his athleticism, which included a 4.47 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical jump and a 4.41 shuttle run, and college production, as he led the Big 12 with 130 tackles in 2025.

“Elarms-Orr is a well-built linebacker with above-average athleticism but problematic instincts,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “He has the speed and athleticism to get to the football from sideline to sideline.”

The Hayward, California native will need to combine his speed with improved instincts if he is to help Buffalo shut down Miami's playmakers.

Key opponents to beware of

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) runs the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elarms-Orr will be relieved to not go up against running back De'Von Achane, who ran for 1,350 yards, good for fifth in the league, and also led the Dolphins with 67 receptions. Achane tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Second-year running back Ollie Gordon II, Achane's replacement, has run for at least 100 yards in two of six games since Achane's injury, and the running game will be key for Miami if it is to keep the ball away from Josh Allen and the Bills' offense.

When quarterback Kyle McCord drops back to throw, tight end Greg Dulcich, who has 24 catches for 270 yards this season, will be his main responsibility.

With a short week coming up, a strong performance from Elarms-Orr could be exactly what the Bills welcome.

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