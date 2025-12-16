Unexpected name lands with Bills in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

The Buffalo Bills pulled to within one game of the AFC East by shocking the New England Patriots in a comeback win this weekend. Even if they don't win the division, they're still in excellent shape and can clinch a playoff berth as early as Week 16.

Despite their 10-4 record, the Bills have had their share of struggles this season, with their lack of a No. 1 wide receiver getting much of the attention. While they need someone to take some of the pressure off the shoulders of Josh Allen and James Cook, the Bills have another major issue to address.

MORE: Veteran CB, much-maligned EDGE headline Bills’ top-5 defenders from Week 15

Through 14 games, the Bills are 30th in the NFL in rushing yards surrendered (2,004) and 32nd in rushing touchdowns given up (23). That's why College Football HQ's Nick Merriam has them targeting a defensive tackle rather than a receiver in his recent 2026 NFL mock draft.

Pick No. 24: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald celebrates a sack against the Washington Huskies. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

With their first selection, Merriam has Buffalo grabbing Ohio State nose tackle Kayden McDonald. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 326 pounds, McDonald took over for 2025 first-round pick Tyleik Williams, and the Buckeyes' defense didn't miss a beat.

"The Bills 'run defense is by far their biggest problem heading into playoff football. Kayden McDonald is having an impressive run as college football’s best run defender."

MORE: Jordan Phillips trashes Patriots fans after Buffalo Bills' Week 15 comeback win

McDonald has 57 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks this season. He's not going to offer much at the next level when it comes to rushing the passer, but his ability to clog run lanes and muddy things up for the opposing offense makes him an intriguing fit for a defensive line that could use more strength.

Buffalo has been widely connected to wide receivers in this class, including Washington's Denzel Boston. In this mock, Boston is already off the board, going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20. They could still go for KC Concepcion from Texas A&M, but decide to pass on him in favor of McDonald.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —