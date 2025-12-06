Bills fix 'one clear weakness' in latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the top teams in the AFC over the past several years. They've won the AFC East five consecutive times and have been winners of at least 10 games in every season since 2019.

As impressive as that is, their primary weakness has been exposed this season and is a major reason they're trailing the New England Patriots in their division. That weakness is the wide receiver position, which has put too much on the shoulders of Josh Allen and James Cook.

That's why it's no surprise that Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network has them addressing this need with the first of three picks for Buffalo in his latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 21: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With their first selection, the Bills add a talented wideout who can stretch the field and beat man coverage as well as zone. Infante believes this would fix the Buffalo offense.

"The Buffalo Bills have been a consistent force to be reckoned with in the AFC, but they just haven’t been able to get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl. One of their clear weaknesses this year has been a true WR1, which they could fix in the 2026 NFL Draft," Infante said.

"Makai Lemon has been the most productive wide receiver in the Big Ten in 2025, which says a lot when you consider how much talent resides in the conference. He holds the triple crown, leading with 79 catches, 1,156 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He is a sure-handed slot receiver who’s quick after the catch and consistently gets open against both man and zone coverage with sharp breaks and good leverage work through his stems."

The only concern would be Lemon's ability on the outside. Infante says he's a sure-handed slot receiver, but the Bills have plenty of slot receivers. They need someone who can do more than work in the slot. If they believe Lemon is that guy, this would be an ideal selection.

As for the following rounds, Infante has the Bills focusing on defense with Tennessee defensive end Joshua Josephs in the second round and Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson in the third. Both would fill defensive needs and could be potential starters.

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs celebrates during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

