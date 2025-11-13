Bills Mafia angrily reacts to Week 11 uniform choice vs. Buccaneers
Bills Mafia has had it up to here with their team's style over substance.
The Buffalo Bills revealed this week that they will wear their throwback all-white circa 1960s uniforms and helmets Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. The look is supposed to conjure images of Jack Kemp and Cookie Gilchrist. But in the wake of last week's ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins that is likely to end their five-stranglehold on the AFC East, fan reaction isn't exactly what the organization desired.
MORE: Bills' Sean McDermott offers stinging reaction to Keon Coleman's lack of effort
Bills Mafia on social media didn't want to hear about the old-school look, but rather improved play coming after the loss to the lowly Dolphins in which stars Josh Allen and James Cook combined for three turnovers.
The Bills in Week 11 will wear the throwback uniforms featuring white pants, white jerseys and the iconic red Buffalo on the helmet. Fans, however, were quick to remind that the Bills lost in the uniforms at Atlanta in Week 6. And, for that matter, they also lost in Week 5 at home debuting their new all-white Rivalry uniforms featuring "Cold Frost" accents.
A sampling of the more, um, passionate fan reactions:
MORE: Glaring Josh Allen stat proves how badly Bills' passing game is broken
One savvy fan who has been paying attention this week, however, posting a celebratory meme featuring former New York Giants' head coach and potential future Bills' assistant Brian Daboll. Touche.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —