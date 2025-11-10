Bills Central

Glaring Josh Allen stat proves how badly Bills' passing game is broken

In a blowout loss to the lowly Dolphins, Bills' QB Josh Allen had his most time to throw since his rookie season in 2018.

Richie Whitt

Josh Allen
Josh Allen / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
On the ugly Monday morning after the most hideous Buffalo Bills' performance in recent memory, Bills Mafia has deteriorated into arguing amongst itself about what went wrong in the 30-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins. And more seriously, what is wrong.

It's easy to point to "turnovers," as all three - two by Josh Allen and one by James Cook - killed drives that were on their way to points. But just as damning is what's happening - and not happening - in the passing game.

Keon Coleman
Keon Coleman / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

On the surface, Allen threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns. But according to the eye test, the picture isn't nearly so rosy. Allen is holding onto the ball too long, because he doesn't have open receivers.

According to NextGen stats, Allen's average time to throw was 3.53 seconds. It's the most time he's had since his rookie season in 2018. Given that much time against a 2-7 opponent, it's the Bills who should have scored 30 points.

Too Late To Fix Bills' Broken Passing Game?

But with Cook limited to 53 yards on only 13 carries, the Bills' offense merely meandered.

Keon Coleman caught a beautiful 35-yard touchdown. Tight end Jackson Hawes grabbed a 26-yarder on a broken play. Other than that, offensive coordinator Joe Brady's lack of creativity was a glaring problems. The Bills' receivers run almost exclusively vertical routes, with little nuance for options or crosses or rubs.

The Bills tried to trade for Jaylen Waddle, and Sunday in south Florida reminded us all why: The passing game is broken. Beyond repair?

Josh Allen
Josh Allen / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

