Bills' Sean McDermott offers stinging reaction to Keon Coleman's lack of effort
The Buffalo Bills' receiving corps is indicative of the team's troubles.
Acknowledging they have a need for downnfield playmakers, the Bills reportedly tried to trade for speedy Miami Dolphins' receiver Jaylen Wadde at the deadline. During last Sunday's ugly loss in south Florida, they lost leading target Dalton Kincaid to a hamstring injury. On Monday they resorted to signing former Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl hero Mecole Hardman to their practice squad.
There are even folks floating the idea of bringing back former assistant and recently fired New York Giants' head coach Brian Daboll.
In the loss to Miami, quarterback Josh Allen had the most time to throw since his rookie year in 2018 — over three seconds. But, simply put, no one was getting open.
So, Josh, what's up with Keon Coleman? Is he doing enough with the chances he's getting?
After a after l-o-n-g pause, Allen said "He got one today, yeah."
Yikes. Expected to make a big second-year leap, in nine games this season Coleman has only 32 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He did have a 35-yard touchdown against Miami, but otherwise was a non-factor. He was also discliplined by head coach Sean McDermott earlier this season, reportedly for being late for a team meeting.
Bills Mafia criticized Coleman's lackadaisical style in the loss to the Dolphins, and head coach Sean McDermott did nothing to put out the fire after the game. Asked about his receiver's effort, McDermott said:
Does Coleman have an effort problem?
"He knows if i'm not satisfied. It's fair that you're asking about. I can promise you it gets addressed when it isn't (satisfactory) or where it needs to be. It's been addressed ... at times it's been good and other times it can improve."
To be fair, the Bills' fall from Super Bowl favorites to fighting or a Wild Card spot isn't all Coleman's fault. But it's also crystal clear that his quarterback and his head coach aren't exactly pleased with his effort and performance.
