Buffalo Bills-Atlanta Falcons Week 6 matchup will feature top-tier uniform display
For the second straight week, the Buffalo Bills will don alternate uniforms when they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons, who will join Buffalo in wearing their own throwbacks on Monday Night Football.
For the first time since the 2021 season, the Bills will wear their all-white uniforms featuring a ‘Standing Buffalo’ on the helmet that were worn by the team from 1965 to 1973. On the other side of the field, Atlanta will be wearing their all-black uniforms, accompanied by a sharp red helmet the Falcons wore from 1966 until 1990.
The color contrast and visual appeal of each team’s throwbacks will rival the uniform matchup we saw during a game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday. In the Week 5 contest, the Buccaneers wore their classic ‘creamsicle’ jerseys, while the Seahawks wore their royal blue uniforms that the team sported during the 1990s.
The Falcons are 13-3 in their throwback uniforms since the 2009 season, including a 3-0 mark a season ago, while the Bills are 9-3 in their vintage threads since the team reintroduced them with Nike in 2012. The last time Buffalo donned its throwback uniform was during the 2021 season, when the Bills beat the Dolphins 26-11.
This week will not be the only time the Bills will wear their alternate ‘Standing Buffalo’ uniform this season, as they will return to their classic look during a Week 11 home meeting with the Buccaneers. The Bills will also wear their 1990s Super Bowl-era red helmets in a Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets.
