Five teams that pose biggest threat to Buffalo Bills in a wild AFC this season
All hell has broken loose in the AFC following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stunning victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.
The reigning conference champion Chiefs now sit at 2-3, while many people’s Super Bowl pick, the Baltimore Ravens, sit at 1-4. Atop the AFC are three 4-1 teams — the Buffalo Bills, Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts. And don’t forget about fellow one-loss team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who enjoyed their bye after improving to 3-1 in London a week ago. Also, the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and New England Patriots are each 3-2.
At this point, it’s tough to determine which of the aforementioned squads should be considered a favorite to take home the Lamar Hunt Trophy. Which team should be considered the biggest threat to the Bills in the AFC?
Let’s take a look at the top-five teams most likely to disrupt Buffalo’s hopes of winning a conference title.
1. Indianapolis Colts (4-1)
Indianapolis comes equipped with the league’s leading rusher in running back Jonathan Taylor, while quarterback Daniel Jones has experienced a career revival early in his time in the Midwest. In addition, the Indy defense has allowed the third-fewest points in the league through five weeks of the season. There is no telling how long the Colts’ hot streak will last, but for now, they appear to be the most formidable opponent for the Bills in the AFC.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)
Yes, the Jaguars. Jacksonville pulled off a thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, absorbing a slow start to storm back and stun the defending AFC champions. Trevor Lawrence is not the most trustworthy QB in the league. But Jacksonville has been carried by a strong defense, a potent running game, and first-year head coach Liam Coen, who appears to be up for the task in leading his team out of the doldrums. It's time to take this team seriously.
3. New England Patriots (3-2)
We all saw what the Patriots did to the Bills this past Sunday night, wreaking havoc on Buffalo’s high-powered offense while doing enough to squeeze past a divisional rival to pull within striking distance in the division. Second-year QB Drake Maye has performed exceptionally well through five weeks, while former Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has recorded back-to-back games with 100-plus yards receiving for his new team and appears to be just getting started, now fully recovered from an ACL injury that ended his 2024 campaign. New England’s defense is also scary, as first-year Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has instilled a strong, winning culture early in his tenure.
4. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)
After a blistering start, the Chargers have taken a step back after suffering back-to-back defeats in Weeks 4 and 5. Injuries to the team’s running back room have hampered the LA offense. With that said, QB Justin Herbert remains one of the most talented signal callers in the league and presents a significant threat to opposing defenses any time he steps on the field. In addition, their defense has been strong through the first five weeks, with the Chargers posting a Top 10 mark in points allowed per game.
5. Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)
Kansas City’s presence on this list is not meant to portray it as one of the most fearsome teams in the NFL. Through five weeks, that has simply not been the case, as the Chiefs are 2-3 following an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Jaguars. However, this team has proven its ability to rebound in seasons past, and it’s tough to write them off until they are officially eliminated from postseason contention. If the Chiefs remain in the hunt, they will remain a contender, particularly with teams like the Baltimore Ravens struggling through disappointing starts to the year. Also, it's tough to be sold on either the Steelers or Broncos quite yet.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —