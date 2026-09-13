Jim Leonhard Makes Important Logistical Decision for Bills' Season Opener in Houston

Being on the field during a game just feels right for a 10-year NFL veteran.

That's why former safety Jim Leonhard's decision does not come as a surprise.

The Buffalo Bills' first-year defensive coordinator will call the plays from the sideline when the team opens the regular season on September 13 against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET. It'll be a change from predecessor Bobby Babich, who spent his two seasons as Bills' defensive coordinator in the upstairs booth on gamedays.

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches as the defense takes the field during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Going to be down on the field," said Leonhard on Thursday in Orchard Park. "I see the benefits of both. There's definitely some benefits of being up in the box, but feel more comfortable being on the sideline. Being able to have direct communication with the players, with the coaches, and kind of feel the energy and the excitement on the sideline, I think that helps me call plays."

Jim Leonhard has done it before

The 43-year-old Leonhard, who spent the past two seasons as the Denver Broncos' defensive pass game coordinator, has been on the sideline during games for much of his coaching career.

Naturally, he was on the field as Wisconsin's interim head coach in 2022, as was the case for each of his prior five seasons as the Badgers' defensive coordinator.

With this season being his first calling plays for a NFL staff, Leonhard explored both gameday positions during the preseason. He was on the field for the August 15 home exhibition against the Carolina Panthers. Then, the former safety moved upstairs for the August 22 road game against the Cleveland Browns.

"It was different. I've never called a game from up there. So obviously from a vision standpoint, you see things clear. Emotionally, you feel like you're a little detached from the group and from the emotions of the game, which I think can be good or bad," said Leonhard.

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard, center, is shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He opted to return to the sideline for the August 27 preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For a scrappy undersized underdog like Leonhard, however, it only seems appropriate for him to operate while embedded in the action.

Originally an undrafted free agent, Leonhard signed with the Bills as a rookie in 2005. He spent three seasons as a starter for the New York Jets, advancing to back-to-back AFC Championship Games under Rex Ryan.

With head coach Joe Brady retaining offensive play-calling duties, Buffalo will have both of its play-callers operating from the sideline when the season kicks off on Sunday in Houston.

Sep 29, 2013; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jim Leonhard (35) celebrates a first half interception against the Baltimore Ravens at Ralph Wilson Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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