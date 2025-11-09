Joey Bosa revving up, 4 other things to know about Bills vs. Dolphins
It remains an NFL record but one that is a now a very distant memory. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 20 consecutive times from 1970-79. For the most part, the ‘Fins have seemingly been paying for that decade of destruction ever since.
The focus here is modern times. Dating back to Sean McDermott’s arrival in Orchard Park in 2017 and including a playoff clash in 2022, the Bills own an overwhelming 16-2 record vs. the Dolphins. That includes seven consecutive wins in this AFC East rivalry, the most recent a 31-21 primetime victory on a Thursday night at Buffalo in Week 3.
While the Bills are once again a playoff contender, and are coming off another regular-season conquest to the Chiefs, Mike McDaniel’s 2-7 club is in the midst of a forgettable season. When the Dolphins last took the field, they were handled by the Ravens on a Monday night at South Florida, 28-6. The team recently parted ways with general manager Chris Grier and who knows what other changes are on the horizon for this once-proud franchise?
Bills vs. Dolphins history
Dolphins’ RB De’Von Achane could gives Bills fits
While quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has struggled with consistency, running back De’Von Achane has been the Dolphins’ offensive star. He leads the team in rushing yards (6-6), receptions (43), total yards from scrimmage (880), and total touchdowns (7). He could be a problem for the Bills’ 28th-ranked run defense.
It’s safe to say that 30 has been the Bills’ magic number in this series since quarterback Josh Allen’s arrival in 2018. Including that playoff clash in ’22, Buffalo has scored 30-plus points in three straight and 12-of-16 games with Allen at the helm. In those 16 contests, Allen has thrown 43 TD passes opposed to 10 picks.
Rejuvenated Bills’ DE Joey Bosa bears watching
As bad as the Bills’ run defense has been this season, the ‘Fins have been even worse. Only the Bengals and (166.4) and Giants (150.0) have given up more yards per game on the ground than McDaniel’s team (145.6). Miami has limited only one of nine foes under 100 yards rushing. Can you say James Cook?
Injuries have plagued five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa during his career. He hasn’t played an entire season since 2019 while he was still with the Chargers. It’s so far, so good for the 10-year pro, who in eight outings has 19 tackles, four sacks, and four forced fumbles. Bosa has a sack in two straight games.
