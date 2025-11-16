Former Syracuse star exposes Bills' liability once again in Week 11
Sean Tucker must love playing in Upstate New York. But especially seeing a pourus defense like the Buffalo Bills.
Although it was a win for the Bills over Tucker and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, the former Syracuse Orange star had a field day against Buffalo. He was able to tally his first 100-yard rushing game of the season (106), totaled 140 yards overall and scored three times.
Tucker was able to take advantage of the opportunity with star back Bucky Irving still out of the lineup. And he was able to exploit a Bills' defense that continues to showcase lowlights in 2025.
The performance just highlights what's been a repeated issue for the Buffalo defense. The Bills have allowed over 200 rushing yards as a team on three occasions this season and have allowed four different backs to rush for over 100 yards on the year.
Following this win, Buffalo is now allowing 5.4 yards per carry on the year, by far one of the worst marks in the NFL.
This trend in 2025 calls into question Bills' head coach Sean McDermott's defensive scheme. As great a defensive mind as he's been in his career, this year's unit's struggles have been profound. Almost every game, the Buffalo defensive front looks outmatched and small.
There also has to be some blame on general manager Brandon Beane, who has put together this defensive roster that has had major struggles. While there have been flashes from players like Joey Bosa or rookie Deone Walker, the defense as a whole has been an issue.
If the Bills are to make a Super Bowl run, their run defense will need to improve. And if not, backs like Tucker will continue to be their Achilles heel.
