Josh Allen offers sobering advice for benched Bills' WR Keon Coleman
The decision is above his pay grade, but quarterback Josh Allen's opinion on the matter certainly matters.
As one of only two official Buffalo Bills' team captains, Allen was asked about healthy scratch Keon Coleman following the November 16 victory.
"I don't make those decisions," said Allen.
Failing to punctually attend a team meeting on Friday, Coleman did not dress against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
"He was late for a team meeting, so that was my decision," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
MORE: 2024 NFL Draft mishap glaring with Bills’ WR benching in Week 11
The offense didn't appear to miss Coleman much, if at all. Allen passed for 317 yards as the Bills scored a season-high 44 points. The quarterback completed multiple passes to six different players.
"Would love to have him out there. The way rosters work, that's how it works sometimes," said Allen.
The November 16 benching was third documented incident that resulted in disciplinary action for Coleman. The Bills held him out for the first quarter in a 2024 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this season, he missed Buffalo's first offensive series against the New England Patriots on October 5 after failing to meet team standards.
"Just continue to keep working hard, and control what he can control," said Allen when asked what advice he would give Coleman.
Coleman has averaged only 27.3 receiving yards per outing in the eight games since his 112-yard season-opening performance.
