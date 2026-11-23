Tre'Davious White was a first-round pick for the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He was their top cornerback for seven seasons before leaving in 2024. He split time with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams that year, but was thrilled to return to Buffalo in 2025.

White started 16 games for the Bills and had 40 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and one interception during the regular season. He added another six tackles and three pass breakups in two postseason games, but was not re-signed to begin the 2026 season.

General manager Brandon Beane said they would keep an eye on White and he was eventually added back to the practice squad. This week, he was elevated to the game day roster to help fill in for Christian Benford, who was out with a groin injury.

White was on the field against Miami and while he didn't record a tackle, he did have one pass breakup. After the game, he said he felt energized by the crowd after they went "crazy" seeing him back on the field.

"I heard the crowd start going crazy, I was like, I gotta kind of reciprocate this energy, you know? It was great. It was a great moment. A lot of guys was talking about it. A guy in the locker room was like, it was louder than you for Josh Allen today. You know, but really appreciate it. It just shows the love that the fans have for the team and have for me. The love is reciprocated. I love, love, love Buffalo," White said via Matt Bove.

Tre'Davious White feels the love from Bills Mafia as well

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White reacts after the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was then asked about his pass breakup, and how there was a loud pop from the crowd once they realized it was him. White said that meant a lot to him and showed that the city loves him as well.

"It just shows, like, man, Buffalo loves me. I love Buffalo. And, I mean, it's my ninth season here, 10th year in the league. So, I mean, I pretty much, you know, grown here, became a man here. And, obviously, I would always want to be here. And, you know, just to receive that love, like, it means so much to me because, you know, because I battled a lot. And then coming back here to be able to play with my brothers, like, that's what it's all about," White said.

Buffalo has seen rookie Davison Igbinosun quickly develop into a solid starter and Maxwell Hairston had a solid outing this week after being benched earlier in the year. If they can get White playing at a high level as well, the cornerback position could wind up being a strength as the playoffs approach.

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