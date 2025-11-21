Bills’ OL sets new Josh Allen record in rough effort vs. Texans
The Buffalo Bills’ offensive line had a historically bad night against the Houston Texans. So bad, it set a new record for Josh Allen.
The MVP quarterback was battered and harassed, as he was sacked a career-high eight times in this Thursday Night Football game. The Texans, whose defense entered Week 12 ranked first in the NFL in total yards, handled Allen and his line, causing him to throw two interceptions and post a 67.4 passer rating.
From Dion Dawkins to O’Cyrus Torrence, the Bills’ OL had issues all night. And while those eight sacks were valid, there has to be an asterisk by some due to Spencer Brown trying to play through injury in Houston.
While this game may be the worst the unit has looked this season, Buffalo’s OL is in a different space than in 2024. Across 20 games last season, including the playoffs, Allen was sacked 19 times.
That sack total is now at 28 for Allen through 11 games in 2025.
RELATED: Ex-Bills' personnel director says 'just cut Keon Coleman'
The craziest thing about the performance may be that it was not all bad on the night. James Cook rumbled to 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on 6.8 yards per carry.
But pass protecting against Pro Bowl edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter was a much tougher task. Anderson finished with 2.5 sacks, while Hunter added two.
The Bills will have nine days off to prepare for their next tilt against the Steelers. And hopefully in that span, they can get Brown healthy and sure up the protection upfront.
Because if they look anything like they did versus the Texans while visiting Pittsburgh, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig could have a field day in Week 13.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —