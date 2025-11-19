'Freak' Josh Allen has been dominant for Bills in Thursday games throughout career
For some reason, Thursday has proven to bring out the best in Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.
As an NFL starter, Allen is 8-0 in games played on Thursday, and six of them have come on a short week (three days rest).
The reigning NFL MVP will put his streak on the line on the road against the Houston Texans in Week 12. It'll be the second Thursday Night Football game on short rest for the Bills this season.
Buffalo posted a Week 3 home victory over the Miami Dolphins on September 18, four days after posting a 30-10 win over the New York Jets in East Rutherford.
The Bills played three Thursday games in 2022, but only one was on short rest. They trounced the then-defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the season opener. More than two months later, the Bills visited the Detroit Lions for their traditional Thanksgiving game before playing on Thursday Night Football at New England Patriots seven days later.
Three of Allen's first four Thursday games happened on Thanksgiving. It started with a 26-15 road victory over the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.
As far as Allen's individual numbers on Thursdays, he has accounted for 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions over the eight-game sample. The dual threat has also rushed for touchdowns in four of the eight wins.
“Josh Allen's Josh Allen, man. He's just a freak. There's a reason he was MVP last year," said tight end Dawson Knox after Allen's six-touchdowns performance against the Tampa Bay on November 16. "He's just the best quarterback in the world, and it's an honor to play with him. It's fun."
Allen's H-Town demons
Somewhat surprisingly, Allen has been unable to notch a victory in any of his first three career visits to Houston.
As a rookie in 2018, he suffered a UCL injury that knocked him out of a 20-13 loss to the Texans and kept him out of the next four games.
Allen made his NFL playoff debut in Houston, taking on Deshaun Watson and the Texans in the 2019 wildcard round. The Bills squandered a 16-0 fourth-quarter lead and dropped a 22-19 decision in overtime.
Last season, he played arguably one of the worst games of his career in an eventual 23-20 road loss to Houston. Allen finished 9-of-30 passing for 131 yards.
Josh Allen's Thursday results
2025 — Bills 31, Dolphins 21 (home)
2024 — Bills 31, Dolphins 10 (away)
2023 — Bills 24, Buccaneers 18 (home)
2022 — Bills 24, Patriots 10 (away)
2022 — Bills 28, Lions 25 (away)
2022 — Bills 31, Rams 10 (away)
2021 — Bills 31, Saints 6 (away)
2019 — Bills 26, Cowboys 15 (away)
