Five questions on Texans before facing Bills in Week 12 matchup
The Buffalo Bills are heading to the Lone Star State to take on the Houston Texans in a Week 12 matchup on Thursday Night Football.
To learn more about the Bills' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Houston Texans On SI deputy editor Jared Koch.
The Texans have won two straight games with C.J. Stroud on the sidelines. How has Davis Mills been?
While Stroud was back at practice a couple of days before their Thursday night matchup vs. the Bills, signs point towards Mills being the man at the helm for a third-straight week vs. Buffalo. And while he’s been at the command, he’s remained pretty effective, rattling off a 2-0 record as a starter, and throwing for nearly 300 yards in both his performance across the past two weeks.
The Texans have the No. 1 defense in the NFL. What’s been the reason behind their success?
A dominant pass rush and an elite secondary. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are generating consistent pressure on the quarterback, and a talented cornerback duo of Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter makes it no easy task to throw downfield. It’s a well-rounded unit, and one that even the Bills’ offense could find trouble with.
What’s one thing people should know about the Texans that cannot be found in a box score?
Their run game can be much more explosive than what last week showed. Woody Marks had one of his bleaker showings of his rookie season vs. the Titans with just 2.4 yards a carry on 18 tries. However, his speed and vision as a ball carrier makes him and Houston’s ground game one can end up being more potent than the numbers would say.
If the Texans beat the Bills, what would be the reason why?
The Texans’ wins this season have largely been defined by a complementary offensive performance to pair with their elite defense. If Houston wants any chance against a potent Bills’ offense led by the reigning league MVP, it’ll have to be because of a strong day scoring the football.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I’ll say Houston comes out a bit flat offensively on a short week, and fail to extend their win streak to 3 against a tough Buffalo roster. Bills 20, Texans 13.
