Thanksgiving is finally here, and the three “Fs”—family, food, and football—will take center stage within several households around the country today, particularly in and around Western New York.

Arguably the most highly-anticipated game on both teams’ remaining schedules this season, the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park is certain to provide plenty of touchdowns and turkey legs throughout the evening.

But, will the Bills be able to walk away victorious in front of their home crowd in what is their first ever home game on this particular holiday?

Nov. 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Buffalo Bills' veteran tight end Dawson Knox (88) bites into a turkey leg at the end of Buffalo's game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, although it will be easier said than done, history does seem to be on the side of Buffalo’s quarterback Josh Allen when it pertains to playing Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the regular season . . . it’s usually just the playoffs that have been the hangup.

So, with that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see if that history repeats itself or not when kickoff time comes around at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here are four Bills’ players who can help Allen get the job done once again in primetime against Mahomes and Co.

1. RB Ty Johnson

Jan. 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' running back Ty Johnson (26) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs as linebacker Nick Bolton (32) watches during from the ground during the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

All eyes will be on starting running back James Cook III at the beginning of the game—and for good reason considering his recent record-breaking streak of performances—but it could be another player in Buffalo’s backfield that plays a big role in deciding the outcome of the game against Kansas City.

And, veteran third-down specialist Ty Johnson just might be that other running back, especially considering he’s coming off one of his best performances of 2026 last week against the Miami Dolphins where he had a season-high seven receptions on eight targets for a total of 55 yards, which is his second-highest receiving output of the season.

Although Johnson has only nine carries all season long, he’s currently fifth on the team in receiving yards (269 yds), total receptions (25 catches), and total targets (26 targets) despite only playing in eight games so far this fall, and he’s proven to be a reliable safety valve for former 2024 MVP gunslinger Josh Allen.

Jan. 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' running back Ty Johnson (26) reacts after rushing the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

And, considering the weather is expected to be less than ideal under the primetime lights, Allen might not be able to push the ball down the field as much as he would like to against Kansas City, so Johnson could be in line for a large role on dump-offs and designed screens again this week.

If he’s able to turn supposed short gains into much larger ones, then it could provide the Bills’ offense with enough of a spark in the inclement weather, especially if it’s tough sledding to start.

2. TE Dalton Kincaid

Nov. 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches the ball before scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at the old Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as much talk as there has been surrounding Chiefs’ veteran tight end Travis Kelce entering the Thanksgiving matchup tonight, there’s seemingly been the complete opposite amount of buzz around Bills’ tight end Dalton Kincaid heading into the game.

Whether it be because of his recent issues with thumb and ankle injuries—which caused him to miss last week’s game against Miami—or his inconsistent play as of late, Kincaid has definitely fallen off from the trajectory that he seemed to be on during the month of September when he tallied 263 of his 487 total yards this season in just the first three games alone.

And, with that said, the former 2023 first-round pick must get back on that track instead of continually sliding off the rails like he has at times this season.

Although listed as questionable entering the game, one would hope the playmaking tight end would be able to suit up for this pivotal AFC matchup.

If he does, then it’ll be imperative that he be more than just a glorified decoy. Buffalo’s offense is in desperate need of another top option in the passing game other than wide receiver D.J. Moore, and Kincaid has always been talked up as the player to do it.

Nov. 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can he though?

Well, in spite of the lopsided loss last week, Arizona Cardinals’ star tight end Trey McBride hauled in nine receptions for 54 yards against Kansas City on Sunday, and Atlanta Falcons’ tight end Kyle Pitts (4 rec., 50 yds) also reached the 50-yard mark the week before.

So, needless to say, there’s hope that Buffalo’s top tight end can do the same if healthy enough to be active.

3. DL Deone Walker

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Deone Walker (96) stretches prior to a preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and the Bills at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering September, no player outside of veteran pass-rusher Gregory Rousseau received more buzz inside and outside of the Bills’ facility than second-year defensive lineman Deone Walker.

And, although his numbers in the box score might not totally show it, Walker has lived up to the hype so far this fall in terms of making his presence felt along Buffalo’s defensive front.

However, with a big game against Kansas City in primetime now on tap, the Bills surely could use a little more of his presence felt on the stat sheet, as well.

The 6-foot-7, 331-pound defensive lineman has just one sack on the season, which came way back in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, and he hasn’t recorded a tackle behind the line of scrimmage since before the bye week.

Buffalo is going to need Walker to feast in the backfield just a little bit more in the biggest of moments moving forward down the stretch, and there’s no better time to get started than tonight on Thanksgiving against Kansas City.

4. LB Terrel Bernard

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter of a game at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes, football is simply about being more physical than the opponent. And, other times it’s like a chess match.

Thursday night’s meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs’ potent offense—led by future Hall-of-Famers Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes—and the Bills’ seemingly revived defense—guided by first-year NFL coordinator Jim Leonhard and defensive captain Terrel Bernard—is sure to be a mixture of both.

However, as has been stated since the bye week, there are some questions that remain in Western New York about the opposite side of the ball from quarterback Josh Allen.

Have Buffalo’s recent defensive performances been merely fool’s gold? Or is it the start of something special?

Well, Bills Mafia and the rest of the NFL world are about to find out a little bit more regarding that very topic, and the aforementioned Bernard will be in the center of it all from his inside linebacker position at Highmark Stadium.

Jan .26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; An NFL fan reacts before an AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bills On SI already covered how Leonhard has fared against Mahomes during his time spent on the defensive staff of the Denver Broncos, so it’ll be interesting to see how well Bernard can orchestrate his plan of attack in primetime.

If Buffalo is able to keep Kansas City’s top-ranked offense (396.9 YPG) under control, then the veteran linebacker will deserve a lot of credit for getting his teammates lined up in the right spots more often than not.

Stay tuned.