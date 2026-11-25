The Buffalo Bills are slowly regaining full health in Week 12.

The Bills listed 14 players on the initial official injury report, but there's a scenario where all of them are available to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Thanksgiving night special on November 26 in Orchard Park.

During Tuesday's walkthrough practice, nine of the 14 injured parties were designated as full participants. The five others were all present, but limited.

"I know it's walkthrough today, but everybody will be out there today. We'll kind of just continue to evaluate it through Thursday. Obviously, not practicing today, but everybody seems like they're in as good of a place as we can be right now," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady.

There are three recently-added starters and three key holdovers who warrant close watching with their availability for Thursday somewhat in question.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs by New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Updates on three Week 12 injury report additions

Right tackle Spencer Brown, right guard O'Cyrus Torrence and outside linebacker Greg Rousseau popped up on the injury report this week coming out of the November 22 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Brown and Rousseau took a leap forward on Tuesday, progressing from limited to full participation. Torrence, however, remained limited.

Brown, who appeared in the clear last week, is back on the injury report due to another back flare-up. The right tackle was forced out of the October 12 road game after 16 snaps due to the issue. He returned for the October 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, only to sit again on November 1 coming out of the Week 7 bye.

On Sunday against the Dolphins, Brown played every snap except the final kneel down. He spoke to reporters from the podium after Tuesday's practice, and he didn't give any indication that his Thursday availability could be in question.

Rousseau, who apparently tweaked his back, reached double-digits sack during the November 22 win, matching Bradley Chubb for most defensive snaps (34) by a Bills' edge rushers. He addressed reporters in the locker room postgame, and didn't appear to be in any noticeable discomfort.

Torrence also played all but the final snap on Sunday against Miami. It's not known exactly when his ankle injury occurred, but it doesn't seem to be of great severity. It's also worth mentioning that Torrence has never missed a start.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) in his stance during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three key injury report holdovers all limited

Cornerback Christian Benford, inside linebacker Dorian Williams and tight end Dalton Kincaid were all scratched from the November 22 game day lineup due to injuries that occurred during the Week 10 win over the Jets.

All three were deemed limited participants on Tuesday.

For Benford, who is dealing with a groin issue, the designation represents an important upgrade. After not practicing in Week 11, the starting outside cornerback was listed as a non-participant again on Monday.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) runs past Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his return to the practice field is encouraging, the Bills and Benford are taking a day-by-day approach. It may be overly optimistic, however, to expect him ready to go only 11 days after going down.

Williams is dealing with a calf injury that sidelined him for the fourth quarter against the Jets on November 15. Fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr started in his place in Week 11. He seems to be a little further along than Benford at this point.

Kincaid's major issue is the thumb that got tangled up when the tight end briefly engaged with Jets' linebacker Demario Davis on a third-quarter red zone play in Week 10. He did not practice in Week 11, earning a doubtful tag for the Dolphins game.

Back-to-back limited statuses are encouraging that Kincaid will be able to play through the injury on Thursday. On Tuesday, he told reporters that he should be out there on Thanksgiving.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 12)

TUESDAY

CB Christian Benford (groin) — LP



S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP



RT Spencer Brown (back) — FP



S Damar Hamlin (toe/neck) — FP



TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — FP



S Amani Hooker (knee) — FP



TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — LP



RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP



DL Ed Oliver (oblique) — FP



OLB Greg Rousseau (back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP



G O'Cyrus Torrence (ankle) — LP



ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — LP

MONDAY

CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP



S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP



RT Spencer Brown (back) — LP



S Damar Hamlin (toe/neck) — LP



TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — FP



S Amani Hooker (knee) — FP



TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — LP



RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP



DL Ed Oliver (oblique) — FP



OLB Greg Rousseau (back) — LP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP



G O'Cyrus Torrence (ankle) — LP



ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — LP

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