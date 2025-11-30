AI model that is 0-4 in Week 13 makes prediction for Bills vs. Steelers

Keon Coleman? Back. Brandin Cooks? Arrived. Buffalo Bills' mojo? We'll see.

With 10 long days and a Thanksgiving holiday stuffed between that last ugly loss to the Houston Texans, the Bills get back it Sunday in Week 13 with a home game against the AFC rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

While a Bills' defense that is struggling to stop the run will also have to deal with 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the offense should find room to operate. With Cooks signed and Coleman back from a two-game benching, Josh Allen will have two dangerous targets to throw to against the Steelers' 31st-ranked pass defense.

For a prediction on the game we wanted to consult Artificial Intelligence. AI may some day take over the world. But just like humans, it's suddenly in a slump.

Just as USA Today is beginning to beat its chest about its Copilot AI chatbot going 11-3 in picking NFL games in consecutive weeks, here comes Week 13. But, now that we think about it, can a computer program be humbled?

The good news: Copilot has been hot recently, and is an impressive 120-61-1 for the season.

The bad news: It went 0-3 on Thanksgiving and 0-1 on Black Friday, incorrectly predicting the favored Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles would all win their games.

Regardless of whether you think the AI program is "due" or simply "done," it's picking a final score of Bills 27, Steelers 23.

AI Analysis

"Aaron Rodgers' return should keep the Steelers "competitive," in Copilot's opinion. However, the chatbot believes the "versatility" of both Josh Allen and James Cook will be too much for the Steelers defense to overcome after it surrendered 31 points to the Bears in Week 12."

USA Today Analysis

"Both teams need a win after key losses. The Bills have the stronger quarterback play, so they probably have the edge in this one, despite their deficiencies against the run."

