Buffalo Bills' staggering fall getting harsh criticism from national media

The Buffalo Bills didn't lose a game on Sunday, but that sure isn't stopping the national media from losing patience, if not hope.

First, former New England Patriots' star-turned-FOX TV analyst Rob Gronkowski kicked dirt on the Bills' grave, saying "Bye-bye, Buffalo" as he predicted they wouldn't win the AFC East. And on Monday morning comes a stinging - but thoughtful - analysis from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

MORE: FOX analyst Rob Gronkowski offers ominous opinion on Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl window

PFT begins its harsh assessment with a reminder of what general manager Brandon Beane said after the disappointing end to the 2024 season:

“Keep kicking the door, keep kicking the door and you’re going to knock it down,” PFT recalls. Beane saying. “That's my mentality.”

But this season's promising 4-0 start and Super Bowl dreams are all but dashed. The Bills have gone 3-4 since, and have virtually no hope of catching the 10-2 Patriots. That likely means a Wild Card playoff game, which at this point would be on the road.

Keon Coleman | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The plan was to close out old Highmark Stadium with a win in the AFC Championship Game. The reality is there may be only three games left in the iconic venue's history.

Says PFT of the Bills' sad state of affairs.

"What does owner Terry Pegula think about the current situation? What, if anything, will he want to change for 2026? On one hand, it’s possible that the first season of a new stadium with already sold will be a celebration, not a fresh start. Who gets a divorce right before moving into a brand-new house? On the other hand, Allen’s prime is being frittered away. After owning the AFC East for each of the first five post-Brady seasons, the Bills have seen the Patriots develop a new franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, and Buffalo’s stranglehold on the division has ended."

MORE: Why it's time for Buffalo Bills to fire Joe Brady, let Josh Allen call his own plays

Like Bills Mafia, PFT is head-scratching over the plight of Keon Coleman. Is the once-promising receiver's two-game benching a product of bad talent evaluation by Beane? Or simply bad development by head coach Sean McDermott?

If the Bills don't rally to win their division and are one-and-done in the playoffs, Gronk and PFT won't be the only ones wringing hands over their demise.

Sean McDermott | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —