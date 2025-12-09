Sean McDermott mentions possibility four injured starters make Week 15 return

The Buffalo Bills were short-handed during their Week 14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with four starters on the gameday inactives list due to injuries.

On offense, starting right tackle Spencer Brown and wide receiver Joshua Palmer were unavailable in the 39-34 victory. Meanwhile, the defense was without linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive end Joey Bosa.

There's the potential, however, that all four injured players could return to game action on December 14 against the New England Patriots.

"All these players are improving, and then, we'll see how they get through the week here - Joey Bosa, Terrel Bernard, Joshua Palmer and Spencer Brown," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on late Monday afternoon in Orchard Park.

Of the possible scenarios that could unfold on the injury front, multiple include Bosa returning from the November 30 hamstring injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I believe there is [chance for Bosa to play in Week 15]," said McDermott. "Wednesday will probably be a walkthrough so that'll be hard to tell for sure, but at least he'll be able to get out there and do the walkthrough at least at this point."

Next, McDermott classified the three others similarly.

"They'll all be in about the same boat," said McDermott.

Brown likely closest

Based upon his Week 14 questionable status, Brown probably could've pushed the envelope and played against the Bengals at less than full strength. Tight end Dalton Kincaid was the only other player with a questionable tag last week, and he wound up seeing 22 offensive snaps.

Ruled out for the game on Friday, Bosa and Bernard seemed to be a bit further away from returning as compared to Brown. Like Bernard's elbow issue, Brown's right shoulder injury dates back to the November 20 loss to the Houston Texans.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) spikes the ball after a Josh Allen touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the game at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Uncertainty surrounding Palmer

The wide receiver did not practice in any capacity last week, earning a doubtful designation for the December 7 home game. It was Palmer's second straight week on the inactives list.

Initially injuring his ankle/knee early in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on October 13, Palmer missed three straight contests before returning on November 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also logged 33 snaps against the Texans in Week 12 with his injury issues resurfacing in the aftermath of the Thursday Night Football loss.

"I don't know if it's been a setback as much as just overall, he's not in the best place right now, just in terms of his body and his injuries," said head coach Sean McDermott on December 3.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

