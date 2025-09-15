Bills’ defensive 'competitors' respond, smother Jets’ offense in Week 2
Tell me if you’ve heard this before. The Buffalo Bills’ defense silenced the New York Jets’ offense.
This time, however, it was rather surprising considering their Week 1 effort.
The Bills’ handled the Jets, as they pushed to 2-0 (1-0 AFC East) in the 2025 season behind a stellar defensive performance.
Buffalo limited New York to 154 total yards, 0 for 11 on third downs,10 points, forcing four sacks, and notching a turnover on a Joey Bosa strip of Justin Fields in the 30-10 road victory. Those numbers are also skewed, as the Jets' lone touchdown of the game came with 3:28 left to play in the game.
This effort for the Bills' D comes just one week after allowing 432 yards and 40 points against the Ravens in Week 1. Granted, the Jets don't have Lamar Jackson under center. But they also scored 32 points and netted 394 yards against the Steelers to open the season.
Head coach Sean McDermott commented on the Buffalo defense responding after a tough go in Week 1. He noted their competitive nature being what allowed such a quick turnaround.
"They're competitors, so they take a lot of pride in their work," said McDermott in a postgame press conference.
"And it's important for them that they play well and help the team win. And they did last week in certain aspects of the game. This week, they got off to a faster start, which I thought was important. That was the performance we expect to see.”
Bosa was big in the win, but Matt Milano, Cole Bishop and Tre'Davious White all contributed well too. White is notable as well, as he returned to the lineup after missing Week 1.
With the Bills slated to play the Dolphins (0-2, 0-1 AFC East) on Thursday night to kick off Week 3, Buffalo has to feel better knowing it was able to shrug off the Week 1 showing on defense.