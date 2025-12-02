Sean McDermott reports improvements for 4 banged-up Bills, confirms Joey Bosa injury

It took until Week 13, but it finally appears that the injury bug finally bit Buffalo Bills' defensive end Joey Bosa.

Taking on a larger-than-expected workload, Bosa has started all 12 games thus far this season. Not long after turning the tide in an eventual 26-7 win by strip sacking Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the veteran edge rusher suffered an injury to his hamstring.

The 30-year-old Bosa left the November 30 win during the fourth quarter, and the Bills officially ruled him as questionable to return. On Monday afternoon, head coach Sean McDermott mentioned Bosa's injury, but he did not provide anything resembling a recovery timeline.

"Joey Bosa has a hamstring. We'll see where that goes," said McDermott.

As the Bills have witnessed with tight end Dalton Kincaid, hamstring injuries can linger for multiple weeks. Kincaid was injured on November 9 against the Miami Dolphins, and he just returned to practice, on a limited basis, last week.

While injuries plagued Bosa's final few seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, and a calf strain caused the Bills to end his spring early, he has been reliably available for Buffalo since the start of training camp. Even a left wrist injury wasn't enough to keep him out of the lineup.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is sacked by. Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Playing 65 percent of possible defensive snaps, Bosa has 5.0 sacks and a league-leading five forced fumbles to his credit.

Depending on the severity of the hamstring issue, it's less than likely that Bosa will make his 13th consecutive appearance when the Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals on December 7. Wednesday's injury report should provide a decent indicator of whether or not he has a chance to play.

Dion Dawkins update

According to McDermott, the Bills' starting left tackle remains in concussion protocol as the team turns the page to its Week 14 matchup.

Dawkins, a four-time Pro Bowler, did not practice leading up to Sunday's game against the Steelers, suggesting that he wasn't advanced past the third stage of the five-step return-to-play process. Ryan Van Demark started in his place, helping the Bills keep quarterback Josh Allen clean while paving the way for 249 rush yards.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets pass protection from offensive tackle Dion Dawkins who is keeping Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby away from him during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four inactives all improving

In addition to Dawkins, the Bills were forced to scratch linebacker Terrel Bernard, right tackle Spencer Brown, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and Kincaid from the Week 13 lineup due to injuries.

"Terrel Bernard Spencer Brown Joshua Palmer Dalton Kincaid — all those are improving. We'll see where it leads us this week," said McDermott



Bernard is dealing with an elbow problem while Brown has a banged-up right shoulder. Both players were injured during the Thursday Night Football road loss to the Houston Texans on November 20. Palmer has apparently reaggravated an ankle injury suffered on October 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

